Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Man charged over Auckland's anti-lockdown protest has Covid-19 - report

Up to 5000 people marched through central Auckland streets after protesting in the Auckland Domain. Video / Brett Phibbs

Up to 5000 people marched through central Auckland streets after protesting in the Auckland Domain. Video / Brett Phibbs

A man charged over Auckland's anti-lockdown protest reportedly has Covid-19.

Papatoetoe resident Paul Thompson, aged 57, last week denied failing to comply with the Covid-19 Public Health Response Order by attending the gathering, along with 5000 people, during alert level 3 restrictions.

Thompson, a member of Destiny Church, has since tested positive for Covid, Stuff reports.

About 5000 people gathered at Auckland Domain on Saturday October 30 then proceeded to march through the streets of Newmarket brandishing freedom signs and flags and blocking traffic.

Police said they were "disappointed" in the actions of the organisers of the event, who "went ahead despite police warning them that the gathering was a breach of the current restrictions".

Thompson was also charged alongside Destiny Church's Brian Tamaki for organising another protest at Auckland Domain on October 2.

Thompson told Stuff he had a negative Covid test on the Friday before October 30 protest.

Destiny Church said in a statement to the Herald yesterday that it was "not aware of any such case."

"We have also not been notified by the Ministry of Health of any member within Destiny Church having contracted Covid-19 to date."

"Should we ever receive such a notification it is our policy not to comment to the media as it would be a breach of privacy for us to disclose member's personal information...as Destiny Church has not held any church services for three months, it is highly unlikely we will be contacted. Therefore it would not be relevant or in the public's interest for the church to be mentioned as we can not be a location of interest."

More to come.