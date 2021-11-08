Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Lockdown protesters gather in Wellington to march to Parliament

Anti-lockdown protesters gather in Civic Square, Wellington. Video / Jack Crossland

Thousands of protesters are gathering in Wellington's Civic Square ahead of their march on Parliament against Covid restrictions.

The Freedoms & Rights Coalition are marching to Parliament this morning to present their demands, which include an end to Covid restrictions and vaccine mandates.

Wellington City Council has advised traffic is expected to be disrupted in the city centre and people should expect delays after 10.30am.

Parliament's Speaker Trevor Mallard said security had never been as tight as it was today.

Freedom and Rights Coalition protesters gathering at Parliament, Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

He said the Parliament grounds are crawling with police and security and they've blocked off all entrances apart from one.

National Party leader Judith Collins also said she had never seen so much security, but hoped the protests would be peaceful.

Parliament's main entrances are all locked down and some protestors have set up ahead of the main march arriving.

A contingent of police are also on the grounds, but are so far keeping a low profile.

People who work there have also been warned to stay alert and report any suspicious behaviour.

Parliamentary security guards keeping a watch on protesters gathering at Parliament, Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Protesters beginning to gather at Parliament include a group of about 30 who travelled down from Whakatāne.

They say they include teachers and even a principal, all opposed to the vaccine mandate which requires a first dose by November 15.

One of the protesters, a special needs teacher of over 20 years' experience, says she is prepared to leave her job, as are many others.

She says about 2000 people have travelled from Whakatāne and the wider region for today's protest.

The woman, who refused to give her name, said she was concerned about Covid-19 but didn't trust the vaccine nor the Government.

Several hundred protesters have gathered outside Parliament. Photo / Michael Neilson

The protest organisers say they want New Zealand to "learn to live with the virus". They are calling for an end to the restrictions which have so far prevented the mass illness and death seen in other countries.

They want Auckland's borders to be opened, the whole country to move to alert level 1 and an end to "no jab, no job" vaccine mandates.

⚠ Wellington CBD: ⚠ Expect Delays and Detours from 10am Tues 9 November.



Due to a protest march bus services will be detouring away from the Wellington CBD from 10am. Expect significant disruption to bus services. Check our website for up to date info. https://t.co/sFz7cDK57m pic.twitter.com/Qs0jOdZXY3 — Metlink Wellington (@metlinkwgtn) November 8, 2021

Police are also preparing for possible blockades at Auckland's borders and say there will be a "heightened presence" at other Auckland locations such as Government House and MPs' electorate offices.

Protesters block Auckland's northern border

Earlier today lockdown protesters blocked State Highway 1 at Auckland's northern border, causing delays for motorists.

A heavy police presence was standing guard at the Te Hana border, just north of Wellsford, today.

Officers could be seen standing in front of a large truck, blocking protesters.

The Freedoms and Rights Coalition is organising a march through Wellington to Parliament today to present a range of demands to lift lockdown restrictions.

Police were preparing for blockades at Auckland's borders and say there will be a "heightened presence" at other Auckland locations such as Government House and MPs' electorate offices.

In a statement on Tuesday morning, the Freedoms and Rights Coalition said the group will present its "realistic demands" on the steps of Parliament.

The group is calling for an end to lockdowns and public health measures, saying it's "time to learn to live with Covid-19", "shut down testing stations", and treat the deadly virus like "the flu".

"This government will have until this Friday 12th November 2021 at 2pm to take affirmative steps. If 'No-One' from within our House of Representatives is prepared to make moves for us, it will be time for 'we the people' to take matters into our hands as we undertake THE GREAT GRIDLOCK across many parts of this nation, unlike anything ever seen before," the group said.