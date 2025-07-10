Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Frank: Stories from the South – NZ’s Lady with the Lamp

By Eva Kershaw for Frank Film
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Sibylla Maude, later known as Nurse Maude, grew up knowing how to look after others. Photo / Frank Film

Sibylla Maude, later known as Nurse Maude, grew up knowing how to look after others. Photo / Frank Film

The legacy of Nurse Maude, 90 years on from the largest funeral in the history of Christchurch.

Ninety years after crowds lined the streets for the largest individual funeral in the history of Christchurch, the legacy of Emily Sibylla Maude lives on in district nursing, home care and palliative services.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand