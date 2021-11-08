Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Heavy police presence at Auckland borders as protesters arrive

Auckland moves to level 3.2 tomorrow night, Far North to level 2 on Thursday; more freedoms likely from Nov 29. Video / Mark Mitchell / Michael Craig / Dean Purcell

Auckland moves to level 3.2 tomorrow night, Far North to level 2 on Thursday; more freedoms likely from Nov 29. Video / Mark Mitchell / Michael Craig / Dean Purcell

Police officers are standing guard at Auckland's northern border as protesters threaten to break through.

A heavy police presence is at the Te Hana border, just north of Wellsford, where officers can be seen standing in front of a large truck.

It is understood protesters affiliated with the Freedom and Rights Coalition are planning to head to Wellington this morning to protest at Parliament against vaccination mandates and lockdowns.

Police confirmed they were responding to a protest action around Auckland's northern boundary today.

The incident caused traffic delays for motorists in the area.

"A large group of protesters have gathered around the northern side of the border. As a result, the main northern border checkpoint located on State Highway 1 was blocked for a considerable period of time this morning," a statement said.

Protesters are stopped at Auckland's northern border early this morning. Photo / Mitchell Whitehouse

"Police are working to response to this incident and to ensure lanes are open at the checkpoint so that members of the public undertaking lawful travel across the boundary can do so safely."

There are reports of motorcades and protesters planning to block off various main roads and motorways around the country - including in parts of Auckland today.

Police officers stand guard at the northern border into Auckland this morning. Photo / Mitchell Whitehouse

A witness at the Te Hana border said protesters arrived around 6am and were met with officers standing guard at the border.