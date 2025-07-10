A man had to wait overnight to be rescued after crashing his car 15 metres down a bank on Great Barrier Island.

A spokesperson from the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter said they were called to Tryphena at 7.55am this morning.

They said the driver was the only one involved in the crash last night, and his car plummeted 10-15 metres down onto the rocks below.

He was unable to get himself out or reach for a phone to call for help, so he was forced to wait in his car through the night before someone heard his car horn in the morning.