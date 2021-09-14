Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Locations of interest list now includes a bus trip

14 September 2021. There are 15 new cases of Covid-19 in the community today - and all have been linked to other cases in the outbreak. Video / NZ Herald

14 September 2021. There are 15 new cases of Covid-19 in the community today - and all have been linked to other cases in the outbreak. Video / NZ Herald

Locations of interest in Auckland continue to pop up as the city settles into the fifth week of an alert level 4 lockdown.

More locations are expected to be released on the Ministry of Health's website today.

The updated list shows an ongoing trend that was seen yesterday, when most of the locations of interest were on Dawson Rd in Clover Park, South Auckland.

Latest update

- Bus 325 from Preston Rd to Dawson Rd

- No 1 Supa Value Supermarket, Dawson Rd, Clover Park

- Bus 5810 Dawson Rd to Preston Rd

A person who has since tested positive for Covid travelled on bus 325 from Preston Rd, in Otara, to Dawson Rd on Thursday, September 2.

The travel time is recorded as being between 11.45am and noon that day.

The SuperValue Flatbush supermarket on Dawson Rd, Clover Park, has been identified as a location of interest. Photo / Dean Purcell

Last Thursday, September 9, a person with the virus was at the No 1 Supa Value Supermarket at 112L Dawson Rd from 1.34pm to 1.50pm.

That same day, a person with Covid travelled on bus 5810 from Dawson Rd to Preston Rd from 2.31pm to 2.45pm.

Earlier yesterday, other businesses were identified as locations of interest, including:

- Z Petrol Station Manurewa, 270 Roscommon Rd, Wiri. Tuesday, September 7, between 3pm and 3.30pm

- Dayspring Laundromat Papatoetoe, 8/258 Puhinui Rd, Papatoetoe. Sunday, September 5, 4pm and 5pm.

- Unichem Dawson Road Pharmacy, 124 Dawson Rd, Clover Park. Thursday, September 9, 2pm and 2.30pm.

- Chapel Downs Supermarket Clover Park, H/112 Dawson Rd, Clover Park. Thursday, September 9, 1.38pm and 1.45pm

- Countdown Manukau City Mall, shop 99 Westfield Manukau City. Wednesday, September 8, 2pm and 2.45pm

- SuperValue Flatbush, 8/130 Dawson Rd, Clover Park: (four visits)

- Wednesday, September 8, 2.33pm and 3pm

- Thursday, September 9, 1.26pm and 2.15pm

- Thursday, September 9, 1.42pm and 2pm

- Thursday, September 9, 2.07pm to 2.15pm

- Shum Fruit Barn, 6/130 Dawson Rd, Clover Park. Thursday, September 9, 2.06pm and 2.15pm

- Māngere Pharmacy Māngere Town Centre, 93 Bader Drive, Māngere. Saturday, September 11, 11am and 11.15am