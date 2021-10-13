Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Locations of interest - Auckland supermarkets, butchers, service station latest sites

October 13 2021 There are 55 new Covid-19 cases and Northland and Waikato will remain in alert level 3 for another five days.

More Auckland locations have been released which now include butchers, another service station and a dairy.

They're on top of several other locations released by the Ministry today, all in Auckland and mainly supermarkets, along with a Papakura superette.

There are now a total of 402 locations of interest.

The latest locations are;

• Patel Brothers Indian Supermarket, Tuesday October 5 between 12.30pm and 1.30pm,

• Joeys Lunch Bar Penrose, Wednesday October 6 between 1.45pm and 2.15pm,

• Z Service Station Pakuranga Half Moon Bay, Wednesday October 6 between 4.30pm and 4.35pm,

• Mr Meats Roscommon Rd Clendon Park, Friday October 8 between 2.20pm and 2.30pm,

• Leabank Wholesale Meats Manurewa, Friday October 8 between 2.37pm and 3pm,

• Julie Ann Dairy, Avondale, Sunday October 10 between 2.05pm and 2.10pm.

The Ministry also added new times to locations previously added;

• Lim Chhour Supermarket Manukau, Wednesday October 6 between 1and 1.30pm,

• Seasons Market Mt Wellington, Friday October 8 between 10.45am and 11.40am,

• Pak n Save Mt Albert, Friday October 8 between 8.45pm and 10.30pm.

Meanwhile, at 10am, the Ministry released eight days worth of visits to the Porchester Rd Superette in Papakura between Thursday, September 30 and Friday, October 8.

New Countdown locations were in Newmarket and St Johns.

Z Silverdale is also of interest for anyone who visited there on Saturday, October 9 between 4pm and 4.15pm.

There's also new times listed for Pak'nSave Mt Albert, Lincoln Rd Countdown Henderson, Countdown Kelston and New World Devonport.

10am locations;

• Porchester Rd Superette, Papakura, Thursday, September 30 to Friday October 8 between 3.45pm and 5.15pm.

There's also a new time for Countdown Lincoln Rd Henderson on Tuesday, October 5 between 5.15pm and 6.15pm, and Seasons Market Mt Wellington on Wednesday, October 6 between 10am and 11.05am.

8am locations;

• Seasons Market Mt Wellington, Monday, October 4 between 10.45 and 11.45,

• Countdown Newmarket, Friday, October 8 between 6pm and 8pm,

• Z Silverdale Service Station, Saturday, October 9 between 4pm and 4.15pm,

• Countdown St Johns, Wednesday, October 6 between 1pm and 1.30pm,

• Mt Roskill Fresh Supermarket, Monday, October 4 between 1pm and 2.30.

They also announced new times for previous locations as follows;

• Pak'nSave Mt Albert, Monday, October 11 between 7.30pm and 8.45pm,

• Lincoln Rd Countdown Henderson, Saturday, October 9 between 12pm and 4pm,

• Countdown Kelston, Friday, October 8 between 1pm and 4pm,

• New World Devonport, Friday, October 8 between 12pm and 12.30,

• Countdown Kelston, Sunday, October 10 between 1pm and 4pm.

Any new locations of interest related to the visit of a Covid-19 positive truck driver who visited a Whangārei tyre shop will be released today.

Steve Taylor Tyres is now closed and undergoing a deep clean after the driver travelled from Auckland to his Kamo store and back again.

The driver was in the store on Saturday, October 9 for about 10 minutes, Taylor said in a Facebook post.

The news comes as Northlanders and those in the Waikato await news from Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins this afternoon about whether they will drop down an alert level.

Meanwhile, further locations are hoped to be released today relating to the travels of a woman who had been eluding police around Northland before being arrested at a New Lynn house yesterday.

She had since tested positive.

Some of the most recent locations include a Whangārei Subway store and New World in Warkworth.

There's also a week's worth of dates involving central Auckland high-rise apartment complex, Urban Residences, in Howe St, just off Karangahape Rd.

A resident at the 10-storey apartment building, Michael Brenndorfer, said residents had been informed there had been a positive case of someone staying in the building between October 1 and October 7 who had Covid and that a positive case had visited the building in late September and early October.

6pm update;

• Seasons Market Mt Wellington, Friday, October 8 between 10.45am and 11.40am,

• Mt Roskill Fresh Three Kings, Friday, October 8 between 11.45pm and 3.30pm.

Anyone who visited these two Auckland stores during the specified times must self-monitor for Covid symptoms for 14 days.

4pm update;

• New World Warkworth, Thursday, October 7 between 1.30pm and 3.30pm,

• Kanji Food Mart Glenfield, Friday, October 8 between 8.15pm and 8.20pm,

• College Superette Kelston, Friday, October 8 between 7pm and 7.05pm,

• Village Wine & Spirits Te Atatu, Friday, October 8 between 2.45pm and 3pm.

Anyone who visited either of these stores during the specified time must self-monitor for Covid symptoms for 14 days.