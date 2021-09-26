Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Latest locations of interest - infected cases in public three days ago

There were 18 new cases of Covid-19 in the community today, all in Auckland. Video / NZ Herald

People infected with Covid-19 were at two busy Auckland shopping centres on Friday, the latest locations of interest show.

More locations of interest around the city are expected to be revealed today, after several new sites in suburbs around the city were announced over the weekend.

Nine locations were identified as exposure Covid events yesterday, including a butcher shop, supermarket, several pharmacies and a petrol station.

Of those, two businesses - a supermarket and a chemist at a busy Westfield shopping centre - were visited by a person with Covid three days ago.

Countdown Māngere Mall, at the Māngere Town Centre, has been linked to a person with the virus who was shopping there on Friday, September 24, between 11.58am and 12.18pm.

The second place exposed to Covid that same day is the Chemist Warehouse at the Westfield Manukau City Shopping Centre on Putney Way.

The affected person was there for half an hour between 1.13pm and 1.43pm. Anyone who was at the chemist is advised to stay home and to get tested immediately.

8.15am update

A petrol station in East Auckland is the sole updated location of interest early this morning.

The Mobil Glen Innes, at 292 Apirana Avenue in Glen Innes, has been linked to a person with Covid who was there in the early hours of Saturday, September 11.

The affected person was there between 1.35am and 2.45am.

Anyone who was there at the same time is being told to monitor for any Covid symptoms for 14 days after the date of exposure and to immediately get a test if symptoms show.

Yesterday's locations

• Mr Meats: 5/423 Roscommon Rd, Clendon Park: Thursday, September 23

• Pacific Fresh: 1/423 Roscommon Rd, Clendon Park: Thursday, September 23

• Countdown Manukau City Mall: Westfield Manukau City Shopping Centre: Thursday, September 23

• Countdown Māngere Mall: Māngere Town Centre: Friday, September 24

• Unichem Otara Pharmacy: 1/120 East Tāmaki Rd, Otara: Thursday, September 23

• Chemist Warehouse Westfield Manukau: 5 Putney Way, Manukau: Friday, September 24

Also: Thursday, September 23

• Farro Epsom: 446 Manukau Rd, Epsom: Wednesday, September 22