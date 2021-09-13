Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Latest locations of interest a Māngere pharmacy, SuperValue Flatbush

Gladys Berejiklian returns to the spotlight today to deliver strong words to people who aren’t getting the Covid-19 vaccine. Video / Sky News Australia

Two new locations of interest connected to Covid cases in the community have been announced by health officials this morning.

8.15am update

- Māngere Pharmacy Māngere Town Centre, 93 Bader Drive, Māngere.

- SuperValue Flatbush, 8/130 Dawson Rd, Clover Park.

A person with Covid-19 visited the Māngere Pharmacy at the Māngere Town Centre on Saturday between 11am and 11.15am.

The SuperValue Flatbush is linked to a person with Covid who was there last Thursday, September 9, from 2.07pm to 2.15pm.

Anyone who was at either place is told to self-monitor for Covid symptoms for 14 days after the date of exposure.

The SuperValue Flatbush on Dawson Rd has been identified as a location of interest. Image / Google

The Ministry of Health put out a number of locations last night that revealed people with the virus had been in the community as late as Saturday and Sunday.

The latest location event reported is a person who travelled on the western train line from Grafton, in downtown Auckland, to Fruitvale Rd in New Lynn, West Auckland.

The affected person was on the train from 8.07am to 8.30am on Sunday (September 12).

Several trips on that same train line have also been reported as a result.

Thursday, September 9

- Western train line Grafton to Fruitvale Rd: 8.27am to 8.50am.

- Western train line Fruitvale Rd to Grafton: 8.56pm to 9.20pm.

Friday, September 10

- Western train line Grafton to Fruitvale Rd: 8.27am to 8.50am.

- Western train line Fruitvale Rd to Grafton: 9.26pm to 9.50pm.

Saturday, September 11

- Western train line Grafton to Fruitvale station: 8.47am to 9.10am.

- Western train line Fruitvale Rd to Grafton: 8.56pm to 9.20pm.

