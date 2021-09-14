Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Kiwis have their say on name for 'Mr Whippy'-style vaccine bus service

14 September 2021. There are 15 new cases of Covid-19 in the community today - and all have been linked to other cases in the outbreak. Video / NZ Herald

14 September 2021. There are 15 new cases of Covid-19 in the community today - and all have been linked to other cases in the outbreak. Video / NZ Herald

Vaxi Taxi. Jabbin' Wagon. Jabba Waka. Jabba Dabba Doo.

These are just some of many name suggestions for the new "Mr Whippy"-style vaccine bus service name after the Prime Minister put the call out for ideas.

A "Mr Whippy"-style vaccine bus service is being rolled out this week and Jacinda Ardern asked the public to come up with a name, as long as it isn't "Bussy McBus Face".

Across the Tasman, a similar vaccine rollout has seen the buses called "Jabba The Bus".

But Ardern assured New Zealand's they can do better, asking the public to suggest name ideas.

"I'll leave it in the hands of creative New Zealanders. I know when you've seen challenges like this put out, you see enormous amounts of creativity."

"But I think 'Bussy McBusface' is probably already a given. Let's rule out 'Bussy McBusface' right from the beginning," she said on Tuesday.

‌

"Vaxi Taxi" and "Jabba Waka" seem to be the two most popular name suggestions.

Eight-year-old Kabir's name suggestion was "Vaccinda" named after the Prime Minister herself.

Many New Zealanders have used movies for inspiration from Star Wars to The Terminator.

"The Vaccinator" or "The Covinator" were two suggestions.

Another person suggested the bus have a picture of New Zealand with a syringe injecting a jab into it.

The "Jabba Waka" was also suggested by a person after Star Wars' Jabberwocky character.

What would you name the vaccination bus service? Photo / File

From Thursday six buses will visit a number of Auckland communities that have low vaccination rates or have access issues to current centres.

"The initial plan is to take them into areas where we know vaccination numbers have been low, or people have not been able to access those vaccination services as easily," Ardern said.