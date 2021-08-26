Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Key few days for 20 Hawke's Bay contacts

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern holds a map showing potential Covid contacts at a briefing last week. Photo / Pool

Hawke's Bay residents self isolating after close contact with the Delta virus are hoping to have the all-clear in the next few days.

Hawke's Bay Today understands the 20 people self isolating in the region include staff from Bayleys Realty Group, which had an awards function at Spark Arena in Auckland on August 13.

None of the 20 Hawke's Bay self-isolators have tested positive nearing the end of the 14-day incubation period from what the Ministry of Health calls the "last date of exposure."

More than 1000 people nationwide are self isolating after two functions in two nights at Spark Arena, including MCs Hilary Barry (Mitre 10 Awards dinner) and Jeremy Corbett (Bayleys).

A bar worker present on both nights had later tested positive for the Delta strain.

Asked for confirmation that Hawke's Bay staff were among those that had isolated, Mitre 10 New Zealand Ltd responded that it understands people will have been concerned.

"Attendees were notified that they had been at a location of interest and advised of the actions they and their households needed to take regarding self-isolation and testing," a statement said.

"The country was at Level 1 at the time of the event and appropriate protocols were in place, including QR codes and contract tracing capability."

Those self-isolating for 14 days are required to undergo Day 5 and Day 12 screening tests.

The entire Delta outbreak has led to 20,383 contacts identified by Wednesday morning.

Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said about 12,700 of them had been contacted - and 62 per cent had returned a test result.

The total testing positive in the outbreak had risen to 210 throughout the "New Zealand community", confined to Auckland (198 cases) and Wellington (12).

There were six sub-clusters, the biggest being the Birkdale Social Network cluster associated with Case A (approximately 36 confirmed cases), a cluster associated with the AOG church in Mangere (approximately 105 confirmed cases), and the Massey suburban homes cluster (14 cases).