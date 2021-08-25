Craggy Range named 'world's most Instagramable vineyard'

Craggy Range: the world's most Instagramable Vineyard. Photo / Paul Taylor

Craggy Range's vineyard at the base of Te Mata-o-Rongokako has been deemed the "most Instagramable vineyard in the world".

In a recent survey by money.co.uk, the Hawke's Bay vineyard that sits between Te Mata Peak and the Tukituki River beat American vineyards Robert Mondavi Winery and Stag's Leap Wine Cellars to the title.

Craggy Range reigned supreme with 13,319 hashtag mentions, Robert Mondavi came in second with 12,189 hashtags and Stag's Leap took third place with 11,852 hashtags.

The survey looks at "The World of Wine", from its consumption, to various wine trends and grape-related facts.

Craggy Range Vineyards took out the picturesque category, which analysed the top 50 vineyards in the world according to the popularity of their trending Instagram hashtag.

David Peabody, the marketing manager for Craggy Range Vineyards said: "We are blessed with a lot of natural beauty in Hawke's Bay, and I think our site is very reflective of that."

"Attention to detail is at the core of everything we do, which resonates across the property. As the quality and reputation of our wines has grown, so too has the level of interest in visiting either our restaurant or our cellar door – it is a very immersive experience," he said.

The trending hashtag #craggyrange encompasses a range of photos, from panoramic vistas to posing pooches and glamorous bridal moments.

"What is fantastic to see is that there are many different themes, generally focused on wine, our hospitality or, of course, the sheer natural beauty of the site," Peabody said.