Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Kawerau records first Delta case

Covid-19 testing has been ramped up in Kawerau after the area registered its first case of Delta. Photo / NZME

Kawerau has recorded its first Covid-19 case of the current Delta outbreak.

This afternoon, Kawerau District Council confirmed a Kawerau resident had been one of four Bay of Plenty-linked Covid-19 cases announced by the Ministry of Health today.

The individual concerned was already known to be a close contact of a previously confirmed case, and had been in isolation for the past week.

Testing had begun earlier today at the local recreation centre carpark and would continue tomorrow.

The other three cases were in the Western Bay of Plenty and they are also linked to previously confirmed cases.

A post on the Toi Te Ora Public Health website said investigations were ongoing and public health staff would release any locations of interest to the Ministry of Health's website.

Toi Te Ora Public Health medical officer of health Dr Phil Shoemack said it was important people get tested if they were experiencing symptoms.

"Testing is important to help contain further spread of the virus. It is also important to continue following other health measures at all times, including wearing face coverings, using the Covid-19 tracer app, practicing good hand hygiene and maintaining distance from others."

"The spread of Covid-19 into our Bay of Plenty districts is an important reminder of the need to get vaccinated. Getting fully vaccinated helps protect yourself and those you love against Covid-19."

Of today's 145 new cases, 127 are in Auckland, 13 are in the Waikato, 4 are in the Bay of Plenty and one is in Canterbury.

There are two new cases in Ruakākā, Northland, but they will be included in tomorrow's figures. The two cases are linked to an existing case and have been isolating.

Seventy-seven people are in hospital, with 8 of them in intensive care. All but four of those in hospital are in Auckland. Three are in the Waikato and one is in Rotorua. The average age of those in hospital is 48.