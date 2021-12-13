Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Jacinda Ardern says Auckland, other regions set to move to orange at midnight on December 30

Focus Live: PM Jacinda Ardern and Dr Ashley Bloomfield give Covid-19 update

Auckland will move to the orange traffic light setting at 11.59pm on Thursday, December 30.

"Cautious optimism" is how PM Jacinda Ardern described the city's falling Covid case numbers under the traffic light system while announcing the shift.

Cabinet undertook its first review of the new Covid-19 framework today, Ardern said, and it had been encouraging to see a decline in cases.

Remaining areas in red, excluding Northland, will also move to orange at 11.59pm on Thursday December 30.

Ardern acknowledged enormous progress made in Northland but said they must be cautious.

The next full review of the traffic lights will be January 17.

Other regions at red have an additional period of time for second doses to be administered, Ardern said.

Vaccine passes will be in use up and down the country, Ardern said, and people will be able to gather together because it is safe to do so.

Ardern announced the decisions after Cabinet met today.

Cases and hospitalisations are all running slightly under the levels predicted, Ardern said.

The country is about 47,000 vaccines away from hitting the 90 percent target, the prime minister said.

Areas outside of Auckland that are in red won't reach rates of vaccination until mid-December, she said.

In light of Omicron situation, Ministers will receive the latest advice in early January and check-in on its plan to open up the country's borders against the spread of the new variant, Ardern said.

Rapid antigen tests will be available at 149 pharmacies around Auckland from Wednesday.

Results are available after 15 minutes, and Ardern urged people who were not vaccinated and wanted to travel to use it.

Ardern said the border around Auckland remains important despite the move to orange. She said part of the success of containing Delta has been the border.

It is not a onerous ask for the vast majority of Aucklanders, who are vaccinated, she said.

They just needed to carry proof of vaccination to move through the border.

Ardern said in Northland, they are 4000 shy of meeting a 90 percent first dose target.

She said the difference between Northland and other regions, is those few thousand vaccinations. The decision to keep it in red is about being cautious.

Ardern said areas will move into green, but not while the country is in a "transitional period".

Ardern said not every car travelling north of Auckland will be stopped by police, and the flow of traffic will be maintained.

She said police are operating the checkpoints and they will be taking into account traffic flow. Ardern said checkpoints can only be legalled run by police, and police are ultimately the ones in charge.

But Ardern said operational decisions are made by police, not her.

Ardern said vaccination numbers were "significant" in deciding to keep Northland in red.

Earlier today, the Ministry of Health reported 101 new Covid-19 cases and 61 people with the virus in hospital, four of who are in ICU.

Today's Covid cases are in Auckland (97), Bay of Plenty (1), Taranaki (1), Nelson-Marlborough (1) and Canterbury (1).

Ardern told RNZ this morning it was still early days of transitioning into the traffic light system and they wanted to make sure they saw the full impact of that before easing more.



"We will take an approach that will stand us in good stead. One thing we are mindful of is if you do move too soon you run the risk of escalating cases and you end up in higher restrictions. We want to go the distance."

Te Pūnaha Matatini Covid-19 modeller Professor Michael Plank has also cautioned that 10 days was still a bit too early to judge whether the move from lockdown to traffic lights had impacted on the outbreak.

"Over time if cases in Auckland remain at a manageable level or even continue to fall I think there would be a strong case for moving Auckland to orange. But I think a cautious approach is warranted because we are still yet to see what effect it is going to have."

He said it was also important to keep cases as low as possible ahead of Auckland's boundary re-opening and summer travel – to reduce the risk of Covid-positive people getting to low vaccinated regions.

Today's decisions come two days before Auckland's boundaries are due to re-open - from Wednesday people can move in and out of the city if they are vaccinated, or have a negative Covid-19 test. Rapid antigen testing will also be available from Wednesday at pharmacies for those wanting to test themselves before travelling for summer.