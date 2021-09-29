Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Infected person was at Auckland petrol station yesterday

September 29 2021 There are a "sobering" 45 new Covid cases in the community today, including 12 unlinked 'mystery' cases. All of today's cases are in Auckland.

A person infected with Covid-19 was at an Auckland petrol station one day ago.

The Ministry of Health has revealed one location of interest on its website today.

4pm update

• BP Ellerslie: 171 Main Highway, Ellerslie.

• Z Te Irirangi Drive: 136 Dawson Rd, Clover Park.

• Dawson Road Superette Lotto: 7/130 Dawson Rd, Clover Park.

• Allenby Park: 62/66 Allenby Rd, Papatoetoe.

The Ministry of Health has released four new locations of interest this evening including two petrol stations and a south Auckland park.

BP Ellerslie and Z Te Irirangi Drive were both visited by persons with Covid-19 on September 28.

The Ellerslie petrol station was visited between 10.51am to 11.51am while the petrol station on Te Irirangi Drive was visited between 11am - 11.10am.

Anyone who visited these two locations during these times must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 14 days.

Anyone who was at Allenby Park in Papatoetoe must stay at home and test immediately as well as on day 5. Photo / Google

Anyone who was at Allenby Park in Papatoetoe on September 25 between 4.30pm and 5.30pm must stay at home and test immediately, as well as on day 5.

The same advice goes to anyone who was at Dawson Road Superette Lotto in Flat Bush on September 15 between 10.15am and 11am.

12pm update

• Kelston Mall: 16 West Coast Rd, Glen Eden / Kelston: Monday, September 17

A person with the virus was at the Kelston Mall in West Auckland on Monday afternoon for half an hour.

The affected time is between 2pm and 2.30pm.

The official advice for anyone who was there is to monitor their health for 14 days after they were exposed at the location of interest.

A positive Covid case was at the Kelston Mall, on West Coast Rd, in West Auckland on Monday afternoon. Image / Google

If flu-like symptoms start to show, get a test immediately.

The new location of interest is the only place identified since Monday, when a shop in the Auckland CBD was linked to a person with Covid just under two weeks ago.

First location of interest reported in West Auckland in weeks

The Kelston Mall has a number of businesses around and within it - including a Countdown supermarket, a petrol station, cafe and a nearby McDonald's restaurant.

A notice on the Kelston Mall's official Facebook page said last week that businesses were "stoked" to finally be going into alert level 3 - meaning takeaways were back on the menu.

"While the main mall and shops will remain closed until level 2, a number of the surrounding eateries will be operating contactless takeaways collections."

Members of the public were reminded to wear a mask and maintain social distancing when collecting their food.

The shopping complex is the first location of interest identified in West Auckland in weeks.