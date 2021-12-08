Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Freedom bus to Parliament protest requires vaccine passport or negative Covid test

Anti-mandate protesters marching in Auckland last weekend. Photo / Michael Craig

Freedom protesters planning to demonstrate at Parliament next week are required to have a vaccine passport or a recent negative Covid test to join the road trip from Auckland.

Last month thousands of protesters from the Freedoms and Rights Coalition brought Wellington's CBD to a standstill when they marched to Parliament, broadly protesting Covid restrictions and vaccine mandates.

The Freedom and Rights Coalition is planning a second protest at Parliament at 10.30am next Thursday.

Occurring on Parliament's last day of sitting for 2021, the protest will demonstrate against the traffic light system, vaccine mandates and the rollout of vaccines for under 12s.

Ok look at the criteria for being on the bus!!!! But freedoms!!! pic.twitter.com/eekouJMCcG — Ⓐⓛⓘⓒⓔ ⓣⓗⓡⓞⓤⓖⓗ ⓣⓗⓔ Ⓛⓞⓞⓚⓘⓝⓖ Ⓖⓛⓐⓢⓢ 🇳🇴🇳🇿🇩🇰🇮🇲 (@LexRegina72) December 8, 2021

A poster circulating on Twitter advertises a bus trip from Auckland to Wellington to attend 'The Final Stand' on Thursday – but requires passengers to either present a vaccine passport or evidence of a negative test within 72 hours of departure.

The organiser of the bus trip to the Final Stand has been contacted for comment.

Priced at $60 a ticket, the bus will leave Auckland at 7pm on Wednesday 15th December, arriving at Parliament on Thursday morning.

The bus will depart Wellington on the morning of Friday December 17, arriving in Auckland at 5pm.

Demonstrators gathered on Parliament's lawn last month protesting Covid restrictions and vaccine mandates. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Anti-lockdown, pro-freedom protests have been taking place in Auckland over the past weeks, with Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki charged for failing to comply with Order (Covid-19) after addressing demonstrators last month.

On Saturday up to 2000 anti-mandate protesters marched down the Broadway retail strip in Newmarket, after earlier gathering at the Auckland Domain.

On November 9 thousands of freedom protesters, led by the Freedoms and Rights Coalition, marched to Parliament against Covid measures including vaccine mandates.

Several protesters spoken to by the Herald opposed the mandates.