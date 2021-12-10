Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Anti-mandate protest under way heads to Government House

December 4 2021. About 2000 protesters marched through Newmarket's shopping streets - taking over the Broadway retail strip. Video / Michael Craig

December 4 2021. About 2000 protesters marched through Newmarket's shopping streets - taking over the Broadway retail strip. Video / Michael Craig

Protesters have again gathered in the Auckland Domain to air their grievances over the Government's handling and policies of the Covid-19 pandemic.

And after a series of speeches at the public park, about 100 protesters have moved on from the Domain and marched to Government House in nearby Epsom.

One man is using a loudspeaker, encouraging people to gather here between 11am-1pm every day to send their message.

He said it was essential that "we get rid of freemasonry" and replace all politicians.

Protesters gather outside Government House in Auckland this morning. Photo / Supplied

People are taking turns with the megaphone, with most sharing the same message; opposing vaccinations, what they claimed was Government overreach, and calling for more freedom.

Earlier this morning a few people arrived with signs, someone playing Michael Jackson 'They Don't Care About Us' from a car, and a stand selling T-shirts is being set up.

There were a number of different factions within the crowd: those supporting Voices For Freedom, those holding United Tribes flags and those opposing the Chinese Communist Party.

Headquarters owner Leo Molloy had addressed the crowd at the Domain, asking for any leaders of the protest to come forward.

Calling himself a personality of hospitality and the incoming Auckland mayor, Molloy said if protesters want respect, they need to send their message to Government and not disrupt business

Someone swore at Molloy and he swore back, prompting people to cut him off

People ended up booing Molloy off the mic

A woman who took the mic from Molloy said it wasn't just hospitality which had suffered, everyone had suffered.

A woman in a wheelchair - thought to be Casy Hodgkinson, who has been reported as suffering a bad reaction on anti-vaccination social media sites - is now addressing the crowd.

She is urging compassion, letting people speak. She said she was in constant pain, as a result of vaccination. "I feel for hospitality, for teachers who lost their jobs, doctors and nurses," referencing the vaccine mandates.

"Jacinda if you see this, stop turning a blind eye … show that kindness."

"I love you no matter what your choices are, but we should have a choice."

The crowd, which numbers about 80, is welcoming her kōrero, clapping regularly - saying, "We love you Casey".

A woman in a wheelchair addresses the protest at the Domain. Photo / Supplied

Earlier Newmarket Business Association chief executive Mark Knoff-Thomas said his team had been in contact with various people ahead of any protest this weekend.

"We've been working with various groups this week, just making sure everyone is on the same page," he said.

Knoff-Thomas said he was keen for shop owners to have "a bit more of a plan, be a bit more organised this time".

After a long lockdown, Newmarket shop owners are keen to get as much trading in as possible in the critical lead up to Christmas, he said.

"We are looking forward to a very busy weekend of Christmas shopping."

Knoff-Thomas confirmed he had spoken to Molloy, who told the Herald that the Newmarket Business Association had reached out to him to encourage any protesters not to disrupt businesses who had suffered during lockdown.

The Auckland War Memorial Museum is remaining open today in spite of the protest nearby.

The museum, located at the Auckland Domain, has previously closed its doors to the public as a precaution because of hundreds of anti-vaccination, anti-mandate and anti-Government protesters gathering at the Domain in Grafton.

A museum spokesperson said a risk assessment was undertaken every time police advised of a potential protest at the Domain.

It had been decided the museum would not have to close, given the increased police presence and because vaccination passes were required of everyone entering the museum.

"We are confident conditions are safe for the museum to remain open," the spokesperson said.

There have been at least six protests at the same site since the beginning of October.

The Destiny Church-aligned Freedoms & Rights Coalition has been a chief organiser behind some protest action, but it is understood other groups have coordinated other events.

The Freedoms & Rights Coalition's Facebook page has not published any information about a protest at the Domain today.

On Saturday last week - the country's second day of the new traffic light system - up to 2000 protesters marched through Newmarket, ruining one of the busiest days for retailers in months.

Last weekend's protest numbered up to 2000 people. Photo / NZME

Newmarket's retail boss Mark Knoff-Thomas called those involved "utter dickheads" after disrupting shoppers.

"To all of those mindless New Zealanders demanding 'freedom' and protesting through the streets of Newmarket right now - causing shops to shut their doors, on what should be our busiest Saturday for months - all you have done is hurt small business owners with your deluded protest. Shameful. You utter dickheads," he posted on social media.

Earlier that day, the gathering reportedly forced young cricketers to abandon their match at the Domain before the group moved on.

It followed Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki's third appearance in front of a judge on November 23 regarding new allegations he violated Covid-19 lockdown orders.

However, he was allowed to remain on bail with altered bail conditions that bar him explicitly from attending protests at Auckland Domain.

Auckland District Court Judge Steve Bonnar QC, clearly showing frustration, issued the decision hours after Brian Tamaki was summoned to an Auckland police station alongside wife and church co-founder Hannah Tamaki.

"You have been skating on very thin ice today," the judge said. "I have seriously considered whether you should be remanded in custody."

Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki at a protest in October. Photo / NZME

Meanwhile, anti-vaccine and anti-mask pamphlets continue to be distributed in Auckland as the city relishes in social freedoms not possible in the 108 days in lockdown.

One Auckland resident told the NZ Herald two pamphlets from Voices for Freedom, a group known for opposing Covid-19 public health messages, had been found in their mailbox on Friday morning.

The pamphlets questioned vaccinating children against Covid-19 and the validity of mask-wearing.

It was unclear how far afield the flyers had been delivered but this morning's drop was likely linked to the group's campaign to distribute 2 million flyers across the country.

The Herald has contacted the group for comment and is awaiting a response.

In September, police responded to reports the group was facilitating this campaign under lockdown, saying it was not essential travel or permitted under the relevant Health Order.

For information on the safety of the Covid-19 vaccine and other things you need to know, listen to our podcast Science Digest with Michelle Dickinson: