Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Five new locations of interest released - all in one Auckland suburb

It is the list that just keeps on growing.

Five new locations of interest have been identified by health authorities - all in one Auckland suburb and all visited in the past four days.

As of 8am, the number of locations and exposure events linked to Covid cases now stands at 408 locations.

8.20am update

• Hillpark Bakery: 75 Grande Vue Rd, Hillpark, Manurewa

• Leabank Superette: 102-104 Weymouth Rd, Manurewa

• Hillpark Superette: 71 Grande Vue Rd, Hillpark, Manurewa

• Kiwi Bakery: 108 Weymouth Rd, Manurewa

• Mobil Clendon Park: 447 Roscommon Rd, Clendon Park

The Mobil gas station on Roscommon Rd is linked to a Covid positive person there two days ago, on Tuesday, for 10 minutes. The affected time is 6.30pm to 6.40pm.

Members of the public who were there at the same time are advised to monitor their health for 14 days after being at the petrol station. If symptoms start to show, get a Covid test.

The Mobil gas station at 447 Roscommon Rd has been linked to a Covid positive person there on Tuesday evening. Image / Google

The Kiwi Bakery and Leabank Superette - on the same road, Weymouth Rd - were visited by a positive case on Monday around the same time.

The bakery is affected between 12.45pm and 12.55pm and the superette was visited between 12.30pm and 12.45pm that day.

The Hillpark Superette and the Hillpark Bakery - also on the same road, Grand Vue Rd - were visited on Sunday.

A person with Covid visited the superette between 2.30pm and 2.40pm. A positive case was at the bakery between 2.40pm and 2.50pm.

A total of 39 locations of interest or exposure events were identified on the ministry's website yesterday, showing supermarkets, petrol stations, train rides, shops and dairies all around Auckland.

Positive case linked to Labtests Mairangi Bay - 'Stay home'

The Labtests Mairangi Bay Collection Centre in Rosedale, on Auckland's North Shore, is linked to a person with Covid who was there last Friday, October 8, between 12pm and 1.30pm.

Health officials are telling anyone who was there during that time to stay home and get a Covid test as soon as possible.

Labtests Mairangi Bay Collection Centre on Apollo Drive in Rosedale, North Shore, is linked to a person with Covid there last Friday. Image / Google

"Stay at home, test immediately as well as five days after you were exposed at this location of interest.

"Please continue to stay at home until you receive a negative day five test result."

Anyone who was there at the time is also urged to record their visit on the Ministry of Health's locations of interest page, on its website, or call Healthline on 0800 611 116 so contact tracers can get in touch.

Last night's updated list

• Pak'nSave Clendon: 16 Robert Ross Place, Clendon Park, South Auckland. Tuesday, October 5, 5.50pm to 6.15pm

• Lawson Convenience Store: 105 Victoria St West, Auckland CBD. Tuesday, October 5, 7pm to 8pm

• Labtests Mairangi Bay Collection Centre: 119 Apollo Drive, Rosedale, North Shore. Friday, October 8, 12pm to 1.30pm

• Old Wairoa Superette: 48 Grove Rd, Papakura, South Auckland. Tuesday, October 12, 5.30pm to 7pm

• AA Driver and Vehicle Licensing Kerikeri: Fairway Drive, Kerikeri, Northland. Tuesday, October 5, 3.15pm to 3.45pm

Kerikeri, in Northland, made an appearance in yesterday's 4pm update; after the local AA Driver and Vehicle Licensing site was linked to a person with the virus there last week on Tuesday, October 5, between 3.15pm and 3.45pm.

The advice for anyone there at the time is to self-monitor for Covid symptoms for 14 days after being exposed to the site. If symptoms start to show up, get tested and stay home until the result comes back.

Train ride and shop visited by Covid positive cases two days ago

The latest anyone with Covid has been out and about in the community was two days ago on Tuesday evening.

A person who has tested positive for the virus travelled on a train on the Southern Line from Homai in Wiri, South Auckland, to Britomart in the city centre that afternoon.

The Old Wairoa Superette on Grove Rd, Papakura, was visited by a person with Covid on Tuesday. Image / Google

The affected time is between 4pm and 5pm and anyone who was on the train is advised to monitor their health for two weeks and to get tested if symptoms start to show.

"Stay at home until you get a negative test result and until 24 hours after symptoms resolve," the health ministry says.

On that same evening, a person with Covid visited the Old Wairoa Superette on Grove Rd, in Papakura, South Auckland.

The affected member of the public was there between 5.30pm and 7pm.

The advice for those who were in the shop during that time period is the same - monitor your health for 14 days after being there and if symptoms develop, get tested immediately.