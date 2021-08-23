Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Finance Minister Grant Robertson fronts on economic hit of Delta at committee

Focus Live: Finance Minister Grant Robertson on Delta economic impact

COVID LATEST

Finance Minister Grant Robertson is appearing before a select committee this morning to speak on the economic impacts and measures the Government is taking to deal with the Delta outbreak and the lockdowns.

Robertson is the first of a line-up of ministers expected to front to Opposition and other MPs in virtual select committees this week after the Prime Minister's decision to suspend the sitting of Parliament.

Robertson is likely to give updated estimates on what the lockdowns are costing the country: last week he said the cost of the first lockdown period was about $1.5 billion. That will have gone up with the PM's announcement yesterday, when Auckland's lockdown was extended until at least next Tuesday and the rest of New Zealand until 11.59pm this Friday night.

Robertson has said there was about $6.5b left in the Covid-19 fund, which was originally $50b, and the Government would draw down more debt if required.

Earlier this morning, Robertson announced businesses could now apply for Resurgence Support Payments over the lockdown: a one-off payment to help with costs such as rent and fixed costs.

It will be available until all of New Zealand has been back in alert level 1 for at least a month.

It is available for businesses, organisations and self-employed who have at least a 30 per cent drop in revenue over a week as a result of the lockdown. It constitutes a base rate of $1500 per business plus $400 per employee – up to a maximum of $21,500.

The separate wage subsidy scheme also kicked into action soon after the first period of lockdown began last Tuesday for those expecting at least a 40 per cent revenue drop.

Both schemes were developed during last year's lockdowns.

However, yesterday Robertson told the Herald there were as yet no plans to re-start measures to help householders, such as through rent-rise freezes or mortgage payment deferral schemes.

National Party leader Judith Collins said she would agree to a one-week suspension of Parliament but would have serious concerns if the suspension went for longer.

Ardern has argued that having ministers before select committees is a suitable alternative, and would mean more ministers were fronting than if there was only one committee.

However, Collins and Act leader David Seymour have called for more, saying leaving it to select committees meant the Prime Minister herself could not be questioned.

Both Seymour and Collins were also concerned about the Government majority on the select committees, saying it meant Government MPs could take up a lot of time with patsy questions and easily block attempts to call other people before the committee.

He has called for the re-convening of the special Epidemic Response Committee which was set up last year and chaired by then Opposition leader Simon Bridges as a substitute for Parliament.

However, Parliament has to meet to allow that committee to be re-established even if only in very limited numbers.