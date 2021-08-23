Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: No rent rise freezes, mortgage deferrals 'at this stage'

Finance Minister Grant Robertson. File photo / Mark Mitchell

There are no immediate plans for rent or mortgage relief amid the level 4 lockdown - unlike last year.

But the Government is monitoring the situation, Finance Minister Grant Robertson says.

In 2020, prior to the level 4 lockdown on March 25, the Government announced a freeze on rent rises and a mortgage "holiday" for those who needed it, both lasting six months.

Robertson said at this stage the Government was not proposing mortgage holidays, or a repeat of the Business Finance Guarantee Scheme, which ended in June.

"We will continue to monitor the situation, talk with banks and act as appropriate."

He added that people should talk to their banks in the first instance.

Robertson said the Inland Revenue Commissioner had discretion to defer provisional tax for businesses.

"People should approach [Inland Revenue] in the first instance to discuss their situation."

New Zealand Bankers' Association chief executive Roger Beaumont confirmed in a statement there were currently no plans to bring back a loan repayment deferral scheme.

"That may change depending on how the current situation unfolds. We will continue to watch this closely.

"When we introduced the loan deferral scheme in the first lockdown there was much more uncertainty about how Covid would impact the economy. To date we've come through better than expected," he said.

"Anyone experiencing financial difficulty because of the current lockdown should contact their bank to discuss how they can help. Banks can offer a range of options for customers facing hardship, depending on their circumstances. The sooner you contact your bank, the better placed they are to help."

People could check their bank's website for the best method of contact.

No decision on rent freeze

A spokeswoman for associate Housing Minister Poto Williams also said on Sunday there had been no decision made yet on rent freezes.

Last year a rent freeze was put in place prior to the level 4 lockdown, banning landlords from raising residential rents for six months.

Tenancies could not be ended by the landlord during the lockdown except in a few circumstances, and tenants who had given notice were allowed to stay.

While there is no rent freeze currently proposed for lockdown, last August the law changed so rent could generally only be increased once a year - up from six months previously.

However, if the 12-month mark rolls over during the current lockdown, rent can still be increased.

Current Government guidance for tenants and landlords in alert level 4 says "everyone must stay in their current place of residence where possible. Tenants can only move house if required to do so by court order or if they need to use a temporary or emergency home".

But the guidance - which was updated on August 19, after lockdown began - also says that landlords can terminate tenancies as per normal.

"There were restrictions against tenancy terminations in place from 26 March to 25 June 2020. These restrictions are no longer in effect," it says.

A February law change has also made it harder for landlords to evict tenants. Notice periods have increased to 90 days, or 63 days if the owner or member of their family need to live in the property.

The Herald is seeking further clarity from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development on whether this means tenants can be evicted during lockdown.

Renters United spokesperson Geordie Rogers said the organisation wanted a freeze on rent rises and evictions - but also wanted the Government to look at rent controls.

The organisation has this year been calling for rent controls, including limiting rent rises to the rate of inflation unless substantial upgrades had been made to a property.

There were subsidies being handed out for small businesses to keep people employed, Rogers said - so "it's ridiculous to me that we don't keep people in their houses with the same level of care and compassion".

He also wanted to see no evictions during lockdown - though he wasn't aware of any that had happened in the past week.

"I don't think it's safe for anyone to be evicted during lockdown and to have to move their bubble or move out of it. And I'm sure the Government would agree that we want to see those bubbles contained."