Schools and non-essential services across New Zealand will be closed for the next four weeks after the Government put the country in lockdown to try to stop the spread of coronavirus.

A rent freeze preventing landlords from raising the rents on residential properties has just been put in place by Government.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said landlords will temporarily be unable to raise rents in a bid to provide relief to renters facing reduced working hours or job losses as a result of the coronavirus downturn.

"The second decision we have taken today is to freeze rent increases and to look to extend no-cause terminations to protect people during this difficult time," he said during a televised announcement alongside Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

"We will release more details of how we will operationalise that in the coming days."

"We know that for many New Zealanders paying the rent is one of the biggest weekly bills they face."