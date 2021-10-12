Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Fiji UN worker makes 'excellent' recovery from Covid-19

There are 43 new Covid-19 cases in the community today after confirmation that the Northland traveller picked up by police last night has tested positive. 40 of today's cases are in Auckland and three are in Waikato.

A Fiji United Nations worker who was flown to New Zealand with serious Covid-19 symptoms has "made an excellent" recovery and been discharged from hospital.

The Ministry of Health said the worker was referred and treated at Middlemore Hospital for a Covid-19 illness in July.

After a total of 76 days in hospital she had since recovered and had been discharged.

At the time, medical staff weren't sure what strain of Covid-19 the woman had contracted but treated it as if it was Delta.

The woman, in her 60s, was flown to New Zealand cocooned in an "Isopod" - a negative pressure capsule - while aircrew donned full protective wear to safeguard against infection.

However, a Middlemore Hospital worker was ultimately quarantined following a "PPE protocol incident" relating to her management.

The worker was put into a quarantine facility as a precaution as they were unable to easily quarantine at home.

Middlemore Hospital chief medical officer Peter Watson said the New Zealand Air Ambulance-coordinated flight went exactly as planned and they housed the UN worker in a negative pressure isolation room in the hospital's intensive care unit.

New Zealand Air Ambulance Service chief executive Annabel Toogood said Isopod capsules were designed for the transfer of patients with highly contagious infectious diseases.