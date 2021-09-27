Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Fewer locations of interest in Auckland being released

12 new Covid-19 community cases were announced on Monday with PM Jacinda Ardern outlining a self-isolation trial for international travellers and the RSE travel bubble for the Pacific to resume. Video / NZ Herald

12 new Covid-19 community cases were announced on Monday with PM Jacinda Ardern outlining a self-isolation trial for international travellers and the RSE travel bubble for the Pacific to resume. Video / NZ Herald

As Aucklanders enjoy a week of reduced lockdown restrictions, fewer locations of interest are being released by health authorities.

No businesses have been identified as places of interest in the Ministry of Health's usual updated list throughout the morning and early afternoon.

The latest place to be identified is a convenience shop in the Auckland CBD, opposite the Sky Tower.

The 77 Convenience Store Victoria St West, at 103 Victoria St West in the Auckland CBD, is the latest location to be named by the Ministry of Health, after a person was in the vicinity of the shop for up to six hours on Thursday, September 16.

Positive case linked to shop for six hours - but not a staff member

A spokeswoman for the store told the Herald they had been taking calls from the public since their shop was identified as a location of interest, but wanted to make it clear that no one among their working staff is sick with Covid.

"I want to clarify that none of our staff was or is infected by Covid-19 and all of them are vaccinated," she said.

A person with Covid has been linked to the 77 Convenience Store opposite the SkyTower. Image / Google

"I'm just saying this to show our commitment to the Covid-19 safety guidelines."

The Mobil Glen Innes petrol station, at 292 Apirana Ave, has been linked to a person with the virus who was there on Saturday, September 11, between 1.35am and 2.45am.

The affected time is between 1pm and 7pm.

The latest anyone with Covid-19 has been out in the community, according to the location visits, is four days ago on Friday.

Chemist Warehouse at Westfield Manukau was visited by a Covid positive case on Friday afternoon. Image / Google

An infected member of the public was at the Chemist Warehouse at the Westfield Manukau Shopping Centre, 5 Putney Way, between 1.13pm and 1.43pm.

A little earlier, a person who has tested positive with Covid was shopping at the Countdown Māngere Mall supermarket, at the Māngere Town Centre. They were there from 11.58am to 12.18pm that day.

A person with the virus was shopping at Countdown Māngere Mall, at the Māngere Town Centre, around lunch time on Friday. Image / Google

The Ministry of Health updates its locations of interest page, on its website, every day at around 8am, 10am, 12pm, 4pm, 6pm and 9pm or 10pm.

Health officials continue to urge people to check the website regularly to ensure they have not been to a location of interest - particularly if they are an essential worker.