Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Covid cases due ahead of Cabinet decision on alert level changes

There were 143 Covid-19 cases announced in the community but there was some good news for Christchurch and vaccination numbers across Aotearoa. Video / NZ Herald

Three staff members on a Covid-19 ward at North Shore Hospital have tested positive for the virus.

A health ministry spokesperson has confirmed that the three workers returned positive tests after Labour Weekend.

The source of the transmission was now being investigated and the hospital had undertaken a precautionary review of its ward systems.

Testing of staff had not revealed any further infections amongst workers.

The spokesperson said all staff working in the Covid-19 ward were double vaccinated, wore appropriate PPE and underwent health screening at the start of every shift.

They also underwent regular surveillance testing.

The first case amongst workers in this latest outbreak was identified through staff surveillance.

"This demonstrates the value of surveillance testing in helping to protect both staff and patients in a hospital environment," said the spokesperson.

The latest cases from the Ministry of Health are due at 1pm ahead of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's 4pm press conference revealing Cabinet's alert level decisions for Auckland and Waikato. Both regions are in alert level 3.

The public has been warned that things will look worse this month; with Ardern and Covid-19 modellers revealing this morning that community cases are likely to jump up to 200 cases, daily, this month.

Those figures are based on the latest modelling of the virus and its impact on parts of New Zealand at the moment - particularly in Auckland and the Waikato region.

It's D-Day for Auckland and Waikato as Cabinet meets to discuss a change of alert levels. Photo / Michael Craig

In the last three days, the number of community cases have been in the triple digits - 129 people on Friday, 160 on Saturday and 143 cases yesterday.

Saturday's figure came as a shock to many and is the highest number of community cases the country has recorded in a single day since the pandemic started.

Cabinet is meeting to discuss those latest projections before an announcement is made about whether or not those in Auckland and Waikato may see a move down in current alert levels.

Covid-19 modeller Professor Shaun Hendy is among experts warning against a move to relax those alert levels or a move down from the current alert level 3 phase one stage.

Hendy told TVNZ's Breakfast show that we had another "couple of weeks" of community case numbers rising.

"It is quite concerning," he said.

If the case numbers got up to 200 to 300 cases a day, that would put a lot of strain on the health system in Auckland.

On any potential drop down of alert levels, Hendy said that should not happen - and even said that a circuit breaker at this stage could really bring the number of unlinked community cases down.

"I don't think we can relax... until we start to see those numbers drop."

Today's announcement will come after confirmation of two more positive cases in the Waikato region.

Ōtorohanga mayor Max Baxter said this morning there are two more people with Covid-19 in the town.

The two latest cases were both expected and were linked to people in the existing outbreak that has hit the King Country.

Baxter said they were both isolating.

And he warned there were likely to be more sick people in the community this week.

"I am sure there will be more cases announced in the coming days," said Baxter.

The new cases are bad news ahead of the Government's announcement on a potential drop in alert levels.

Meanwhile, two well-known Auckland high schools have been closed today after positive cases were discovered.

Mt Albert Grammar School told parents last night that a student has tested positive for the virus. The student had attended classes between Tuesday and Thursday last week.

Year 11-13 students will resume online learning from today.

In East Auckland, Macleans College announced through its school website that a staff member had tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday but had not been in contact with students.

However, senior students will return to online learning today and Tuesday while staff members get tested.

The school has said Year 11 students will return tomorrow while NCEA students will complete their practice exams online, from home, tomorrow. Junior students are remaining at home until further notice.

