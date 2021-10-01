Covid-19 Delta outbreak: 'Complete carnage' - reports of huge gathering in West Auckland

A member of the public said this possibly gang-related gathering today seemed a flagrant breach of alert level rules. Photo / Supplied

A large gathering of gang members has blocked Lincoln Rd in West Auckland.

A member of the pubic reported the "complete carnage" unfolding this afternoon.

"A hearse drove past with 50 full cars behind it and patched gang members hanging out the cars to gangster music in Te Atatu Peninsula and Henderson."

She added: "There is no way this virus is containable."

The Herald understands police are aware of the incident but further details are yet to be confirmed.

A member of the public said the incident started late this morning.

"We just think it's a bit of a joke."

Another person told the Herald the procession was at Waikumete Cemetery.

"They have been on a one and a half hour procession around Te Atatu Peninsula, cars full of gang members in each car, obviously through Henderson and now the cemetery.

"Would you mind asking the Prime Minister what the deal is, as she keeps protecting the gangs, they are the ones blatantly not sticking to the rules and spreading the virus.

"Time for some tough love?"

The highly contagious Delta variant of Covid-19 is "seated" in Auckland's gang communities and among rough sleepers, MPs were told on Wednesday.

"If we think about the current outbreak, how it seems to have seated itself in a gang environment and the homeless, these are people that are less likely to be trusting of the health system," Pacific health director Gerardine Clifford-Lidstone said at a select committee briefing.

Last week it was revealed a Hells Angels prospect had contracted Covid-19, the third gang in Auckland affected by the virus.

The positive test followed a patched member of Black Power becoming infected and spreading it to children living in his home just outside Kaiaua on the Hauraki Plains.

The tiny settlement was subject to a Section 70 order imposed by director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield which forced residents into a snap lockdown.

Health officials earlier revealed several members of the Mongrel Mob had also caught the virus, with those living at a South Auckland gang pad forced into isolation.

- More to come