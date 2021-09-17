Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Community outbreak tipped to reach 1000 cases

Focus Live: Deputy PM Grant Robertson and Dr Caroline McElnay give Covid-19 update

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the Delta community outbreak could tip past 1000 today, as locations of interest crop up outside of Auckland.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson and director of public health Dr Caroline McElnay are providing an update from the Beehive at 1pm on today's number of new cases.

The total number of cases in the outbreak reached 979 yesterday, but 460 people have now recovered from the virus.

'A massive shock'

Locations of interest are emerging outside of Auckland after a supermarket truck driver who tested positive travelled to Tauranga, Cambridge and Hamilton.

A visit to the Tuck Shop eatery, in Cambridge, is now the latest place a person with Covid-19 visited in the community - two days ago on Wednesday.

The positive case was there for just over an hour between 8.50am and 10am.

The Z Hautapu petrol station is linked to a Covid-positive case who was there on Friday, September 10. They were there for two minutes - from 9.40am to 9.42am.

A person with the virus visited the Maramarua General Store on Saturday, September 11, from 1.25pm to 2.40pm.

Ngatea Lotto & Foodmart had a person with Covid come to their shop on Thursday, September 9, between 12.10pm and 2.20pm.

While someone with the virus was at the GAS Paeroa petrol station on the same day between 11.20am and 11.28am.

Another location of interest is the Uppercrust Bakery in Mt Maunganui and a BP petrol station in Tauriko.

Uppercrust Bakery owner John-Paul van der Meys said finding out the store was a location of interest was "a massive shock".

"We haven't even recovered from the last lockdown and now we have to stay locked down again for another 14 days," he said.

New locations continue to spring up in South Auckland as well. Another business in a shopping complex in Clover Park, South Auckland, has been identified as a location of interest.

As of 10am, there were 135 events involving 91 locations.

From today all permitted travellers across the Auckland boundary must show proof they have been tested.

Police have been checking compliance, and those who cannot show proof will be turned back.

A pop-up testing centre at Mobil station on SH1 near Meremere opened today.

Covid-19 Minister Chris Hipkins announced today that school holidays will not be brought forward in Auckland, despite an outcry from parents who are juggling working from home and supervising online learning.

School holidays in Auckland will start at the same time as the rest of the country, on Saturday, October 2.

Auckland reported 13 new cases yesterday, with one yet to be linked to the outbreak, including another patient who presented to the emergency department at Middlemore Hospital.

They were tested as part of regular surveillance testing and not because they reported any Covid-19 symptoms. Five of yesterday's cases were infectious in the community and are linked to exposure events.

As of yesterday, there are 10 cases that have not been epidemiologically linked to the community outbreak.

Nineteen people remain in hospitals across Auckland - four are in intensive care units.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is urging everyone to have at least their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine by the end of the week.

A number of mobile vaccine buses were launched in Auckland suburbs of interest this week.

Ardern has signalled Auckland would likely move down to level 3 restrictions next Wednesday, though Cabinet would be making its final decision on Monday.