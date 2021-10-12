Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Christmas in the Park cancelled in Auckland, proceeding in Christchurch

Christmas in the Park has been cancelled in Auckland but organisers are optimistic it will proceed in Christchurch. Photo / Supplied

Uncertainty around Covid-19 restrictions has led to Christmas in the Park being cancelled in Auckland, but organisers are optimistic the event will go ahead in Christchurch.

Coca-Cola NZ's Annette Chillingworth said the sponsor was extremely disappointed to cancel the Auckland show for the second year in a row. It had been planned to take place at the Auckland Domain on December 11.

"We delayed making this sad decision for as long as we could, however, we must consider the safety of everyone involved so, of course, it's the right thing to do.

"We're really pleased to continue to plan for Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park in Christchurch scheduled for late November and the free-to-air TV broadcast of show highlights in December," she said.

Christmas in the Park is an important fundraiser for Youthline. For the last 15 years funds raised at the two events have helped to support over 35,000 young people each year.

The outdoor Christmas concert, dubbed "the nation's favourite Christmas party", annually attracts a massive live audience to the Auckland Domain and Christchurch's Hagley Park when friends, families and communities gather to celebrate the start of the Kiwi summer festive season.