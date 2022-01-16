Long queues at the North Shore vaccination centre. Photo / Michael Craig

The first day of the Covid-19 child vaccine rollout has been marred with massive traffic problems and children waiting in cars for up to an hour.

At Auckland's newest drive-through vaccination centre at the Eventfinda Stadium in Wairau Valley, cars that have been queued up for nearly an hour have been told to go to the back of the queue.

People were told to park next to the site at the stadium before the centre opened at 9am, the Herald understands.

Cars have been waiting for up to an hour at Auckland's newest drive-through vaccination centre in Wairau Valley. Photo / Michael Craig

However, cars then queued up along the road leading to the centre, causing traffic management staff to advise people to join the back of the queue which was about 30 cars.

One person told the Herald it was a "dog's breakfast".

She said she'd been told a second vaccination lane was meant to open but only one was operating so far.

Another parent in the queue said the event should have been better planned, given the young age of many waiting.

Today marks the first day tamariki, aged 5 to 11, have been able to get their first paediatric dose of the Covid jab free at walk-in centres across the country.

A couple of parents the Herald has spoken to have said they tried booking at their local GP or pharmacy but were told there were no bookings available.

One person waiting in line said he was forced into using the drive-through centre due to the lack of public information about the child vaccine rollout.

And other said he was surprised by the slow pace of vaccinations, with each car seeming to take 10 to 15 minutes to be processed through the vaccination tents.

"At a large walk-in centre the whole process took me 20 minutes including the wait afterwards, but here we've got carloads of kids sitting in the hot sun for hours," he said.

Mum Paula Beguely and her two daughters, 8-year-old Harriet and 5-year-old Charlotte, were excited and nervous as they waited in line at the North Shore vaccination centre.

Mum Paula Beguely and her two daughters Harriet (8) and Charlotte (5) waiting in line at the Wairau Valley drive-through vaccination centre. Photo / Adam Pearse

Beguely said the family had kept socially distant up until now because Charlotte lived with Down syndrome and was immunocompromised.

"We're very glad we can get [the vaccine]," Paula said.

They'd come well prepared, Charlotte had been practising getting vaccinated with a plastic syringe.

Meanwhile, police have arrived at the centre to deal with anti-vaxxers.

The officers are discussing with Red Badge security staff about the possibility of trespassing people who were against the vaccine.

Considering the group of about five people were not interfering with traffic or vaccination, police don't believe trespassing was currently necessary.

However, the officers had instructed security and site management to call police if their numbers grew and they start impacting on the centre's progress.

Police arrived at the Wairau Valley drive-through vaccination centre to speak to anti-vaxxers. Photo / Michael Craig

At the Westgate vaccine centre, Social Development and Employment Minister Carmel Sepuloni was second in line.

She tweeted that she was lining up with her 8-year-old at 8.30am and hoped parents turned out in numbers.