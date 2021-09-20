Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Cases expected to grow ahead of alert level announcement

News of the Waikato cases has seen residents turning out to the drive-through testing station at Wharekawai Marae near Kaiaua this morning. Video / Mike Scott

All eyes are on today's number of Covid-19 cases in the community as Cabinet ministers meet to decide whether Auckland can move out of lockdown and if alert levels change for the rest of the country.

The Ministry of Health is releasing a statement on any new cases in the Delta community outbreak at 1pm, while ministers and health officials pour over the latest data.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield will announce any alert level changes at 4pm from Parliament.

Today is Auckland's 33rd day in lockdown since level 4 was declared at 11.59pm on August 17.

Case numbers are expected to grow today, a continuing trend for the past three days. 27 new cases were announced yesterday, including three people in Waikato. On Saturday there were 20 new cases and on Friday there were just 11 new cases.

Waikato residents are on edge and scrambling to get tested after three people in one household became infected with the virus.

A pop-up testing centre is set up at the Wharekawa Marae in Whakatiwai and the Ministry of Health is encouraging locals with symptoms to get tested.

Two of the three household members attend Mangatangi School on the Hauraki Plains. All three positive cases, and a caregiver, are being moved to a quarantine facility.

One was a child who was symptomatic while at Mangatangi School on the Hauraki Plains last week. The school has now closed.

The family is linked to a remand prisoner who was at Auckland's Mt Eden Corrections Facility and was released on e-monitored bail to a house in the Firth of Thames on Wednesday, September 8 - when Auckland was still in alert level 4 lockdown.

New locations of interest

A supermarket in Auckland's Mt Wellington has been linked to a person with Covid in the last week.

Pak'nSave Sylvia Park, at 286 Mt Wellington Highway, has been identified as a location of interest in the health ministry's latest update.

A person with the virus was there last Wednesday, September 15, between 9am and 10.30am.

Anyone who was there during that time is told to monitor their health for any Covid symptoms for 14 days after the date of exposure.

If symptoms start to show, get tested and stay home until a negative result comes back.

Covid experts now say the new Waikato cases may stop Auckland from moving out of alert level 4 today, at least, and may warrant the Waikato moving up level 3.

A number of locations of interest continue to spring up in south Auckland, with the latest update to the list adding gas stations, dairies and supermarkets.

Twelve cases in the past 14 days have not been epidemiologically linked to the community outbreak.

Meanwhile, more than 22,000 New Zealanders have had to wait in a virtual queue this morning for just 3000 MIQ spots as the new 'virtual lobby' booking system launched.

The MIQ spots were available to book today for September, October, November and December but it appears authorities were not prepared for the large volume of Kiwis abroad desperately trying to return home.

Auckland has remained under alert level 4 restrictions for almost five weeks, while the rest of the country moved to Delta level 2 on September 7.