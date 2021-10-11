Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Auckland supermarkets and print store among locations of interest

October 11 2021 Covid-19 restrictions in Auckland won't be relaxed as alert level 3 "as it stands" will stay in place for another week. Waikato and Northland will remain at alert level 3 until 11:59pm on Thursday.

October 11 2021 Covid-19 restrictions in Auckland won't be relaxed as alert level 3 "as it stands" will stay in place for another week. Waikato and Northland will remain at alert level 3 until 11:59pm on Thursday.

A new release of locations of interest by the Ministry of Health shows a person infected with Covid-19 was in the community last week and spent over an hour in a supermarket.

They arrived at 9pm on Sunday and stayed until Monday morning at 10.15am.

Meanwhile, an infected person appeared to work three shifts at BNT Automotive in Grafton last Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. They were at the store from 8.30am until 5pm on October 5-7. Anyone at the store during these times is advised to self-monitor for 14 days for symptoms and get a test if symptoms arise.

Anyone who was at the motel or Grafton store at the same time is told to monitor for Covid symptoms and to get tested if any symptoms start to show.

Authorities continue to urge people to check the locations of interest page, as more than 350 exposure events are now listed as being linked to people with Covid.

Pak'nSave is among new locations of interest released by the Ministry of Health. Photo / Google

The Ministry of Health has been releasing a steady stream of locations, over the last few days, in Auckland, Waikato, Northland and Bay of Plenty.

2pm update

• Snap Printing Rosedale, 8/65 Paul Matthews Rd, Rosedale. Monday, October 4, between 10.45am and 10.50am.

• Pak'nSave Sylvia Park, 286 Mount Wellington Highway. Wednesday October 6, 9am to 10.15am.

• Pak'nSave Royal Oak, 691 Manakau Road, Royal Oak. Monday October 4, between 11.45am and 12.30pm.

Three new Auckland locations of interest were released just after 4pm today including two supermarkets.

Anyone who visited these Auckland locations during the specified time must self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days and if symptoms develop, get a test.

Other new locations in Auckland were named by the Ministry of Health at 2pm.

2pm update

•Pak'nSave Albany, 142 Don McKinnon Drive, Albany, Auckland

•Kumeu Laundromat, 250B Main Rd, Kumeu, Auckland

1pm update

• BNT Automotive Grafton: 36 Burleigh St, Newmarket, Auckland (three times)

• Kumeu Laundromat: 250B Main Rd, Kumeu, Auckland

• Bunnings Glenfield: 80 Wairau Rd, Wairau Valley, Auckland

• Thornlow Road Laundromat: 4/1 Glendene St, Auckland

• Opaheke Supermarket Papakura: 37 Opaheke Rd, Opaheke, Papakura

A Covid case has been recorded visiting Bunnings in Glenfield on Thursday October 7 for an hour between 3.10 and 4.10pm and at the Opaheke supermarket on October 6 between 3.20 and 3.30pm.

The Kumeu laundromat was visited between midnight and 2am on Thursday October 7 and the Thornlow Rd laundromat was visited during the same hours on Friday October 8.

Anyone at the locations of interest at the same time are advised to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days and if symptoms develop, get a test.

An infected person was at BNT Automotive in Grafton on October 5,6 and 7 between 8.30am and 5pm. Photo / Google

10.25am update

• Countdown Mt Roskill: 112 Stoddard Rd, Wesley / Mt Roskill, Auckland

• Opaheke Supermarket: 37 Opaheke Rd, Opaheke, Papakura; Auckland

• Countdown Northcote: Pearn Cres, Northcote in North Shore, Auckland (twice)

• 3 Kings Plaza Pharmacy: 536 Mt Albert Rd, Three Kings, Auckland

The Countdown Mt Roskill, on Stoddard Rd, Auckland has been identified on the list after a person with the virus was shopping there last Tuesday between 6.03pm and 7.30pm.

An infected person has also been recorded as being at the Opaheke Supermarket in Papakura last Monday.

They were at the shop for three minutes between 1.40pm and 1.43pm, but people who were there at the same time are told to self-monitor for any Covid symptoms.

Countdown Northcote, on Auckland's North Shore, has two exposure events linked to it - after a person was there last Wednesday, between 4.45pm and 6pm, and Friday between 8.53pm and 10pm.

Anyone who was at the 3 Kings Plaza Pharmacy, at 536 Mt Albert Rd, in Auckland's Three Kings is told to monitor their health for 14 days too after a person with the virus visited last Wednesday. The affected time is between 2.51pm and 3.01pm.

Two more exposure events were identified in Raglan in this morning's first update - as well as more places in Auckland.

8.15am update

• Mobil Wiri: 62 Wiri Station Rd, Wiri, South Auckland

• Countdown Te Atatū, corner of Edmonton Rd and Te Atatū Rd, Te Atatū, West Auckland

• BP Raglan: 2 Main Rd, Raglan (twice)

• New World Mt Roskill: 53 May Rd, Mt Roskill, Auckland

• Countdown Auckland Metro: 19-25 Victoria St West, Auckland CBD

BP Raglan has been linked to a person with Covid twice last week - firstly on Tuesday, between 5.14pm and 5.46pm and Thursday between 11.59am and 12.31pm.

A total of 49 locations of interest or exposure events were identified on the website yesterday, with 11 added in the last update at 7pm.

Last night's update

• Chartwell Food Centre & Lotto: 25 Chartwell Ave, Glenfield, Auckland

• Pak'nSave Clendon: 16 Robert Ross Place, Clendon Park, Auckland

• Graeme Avenue Superette: 2 Graeme Ave, Māngere East, Auckland

• New World Green Bay: 64 Godley Rd, Green Bay, Auckland (twice)

• Train ride on Southern Line from Homai to Britomart: Auckland

• Countdown New Lynn: 3058 Great North Rd, New Lynn, Auckland

• Harris Road Superette and Lotto: 2/2 Harris Rd, Mt Wellington, Auckland

• Starbucks Sylvia Park: 286 Mt Wellington Highway, Mt Wellington, Auckland

• NZ Fruit & Spices: 52 St George St, Papatoetoe, Auckland

• Countdown Katikati: 131 Main Rd, Katikati, Bay of Plenty

The Z gas station on Orchard West Rd, Ngatea, has been linked to a positive case on Saturday. Image / Google

The latest anyone with the virus has been out in the community was on Saturday in Pukekohe and Ngatea.

It is understood those locations relate to a person who lives in Pukekohe and who is in the process of moving to Katikati.

That person, who earlier tested positive for Covid, has returned a negative test result overnight, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed on TVNZ's Breakfast show this morning.

The person's family members have also returned negative results overnight.

Places of interest linked to Covid positive case two days ago

• Gull Pukekohe: 50 Manukau Rd, Pukekohe, Auckland

• National Storage: 518 Buckland Rd, RD2 Pukekohe, Auckland

• Streetwise Coffee Pukekohe: 149 Manukau Rd, Pukekohe, Auckland

• Z service station Ngatea: 77 Orchard West Rd, Ngatea

• Puke Hire: 200 Manukau Rd, Pukekohe, Auckland

The Gull Pukekohe gas station was linked to the person between 6.50am and 8.05am on Saturday.

The National Storage facility, on Buckland Rd RD2 in Pukekohe, is affected between 7.30am and 9am that day.

Streetwise Coffee, on Manukau Rd in Pukekohe, was visited between 7am and 8.30am and the Z gas station, on Orchard West Rd in Ngatea, between 10.50am and 12.15pm.

The last location of interest connected to that person is Puke Hire, at 200 Manukau Rd, in Pukekohe between 7.45am and 9.10am.

Only two of those locations - National Storage Pukekohe and Streetwise Coffee - have a "stay at home" advisory for anyone who was there at the affected times.

"Stay at home, test immediately as well as five days after you were exposed at this location of interest," the ministry says on its website.

"Please continue to stay at home until you receive a negative day five test result."

Members of the public who were at those particular two places are also being asked to record their visit on the Ministry of Health's website or by calling Healthline on 0800 611 116 so contact-tracers can be in touch.