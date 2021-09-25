Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Auckland restaurant offers buy one pizza get one free if you're fully vaccinated

People must be vaccinated to get a free second pizza at Venice Restaurant in Milford. Photo / Getty Images

People must be vaccinated to get a free second pizza at Venice Restaurant in Milford. Photo / Getty Images

A small suburban Italian restaurant in Auckland is offering a free pizza to customers who can show they have been vaccinated.

Venice Italian restaurant at Milford on the North Shore has the "unnnbbbelievable" offer - "BUY 1 Pizza and get another 1 for FREE" this weekend to reward fully vaccinated card holders.

Owner Nahush Rajgor said the idea behind the promotion is to "put an end to this lockdown which is affecting the hospitality industry and for our safety".

He said he is not pushing people to get vaccinated, but as a reward for people who have done so. It is also about the local community, which the restaurant has been serving for 11 years.

Rajgor said the offer is available this weekend and so far a few people have taken up the offer by showing a vaccination card.