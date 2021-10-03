Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Auckland petrol station linked to positive cases nearly every day last week

Raglan, Te Kauwhata, Ngaruawahia, Hamilton city and Huntly will be under level 3 restrictions for an initial five days after the discovery of two COVID-19 cases in Hamilton and Raglan. Video / NZ Herald

Raglan, Te Kauwhata, Ngaruawahia, Hamilton city and Huntly will be under level 3 restrictions for an initial five days after the discovery of two COVID-19 cases in Hamilton and Raglan. Video / NZ Herald

A petrol station in Auckland was visited by a person with Covid almost every day last week.

The Z Albany was named as a location of interest yesterday - but new details released this morning show it has been linked to a positive Covid case or cases six times in the past week.

• Z Albany: 287 Oteha Valley Rd, Albany, Auckland

The first exposure event was last week on Sunday, September 26, between 4.30pm and 5pm.

The second was on Monday, September 27, between 4.17pm and 4.30pm.

The petrol station was also visited by a positive case last Tuesday, September 28, from 10.42pm and 10.57pm.

Then a case was linked there on Wednesday, September 29, between 11.14pm and 11.30pm.

A person with the virus was there the next day too, on Thursday, from 10.42pm and 10.57pm.

Then the last exposure event was three days ago, on Friday, between 12pm and 12.15pm.

The Z Albany gas station, on Oteha Valley Rd in Albany, Auckland has been linked to a positive case nearly every day last week. Image / Google

Anyone who was there during those times is advised by the Ministry of Health to monitor their health for 14 days after being exposed to that location of interest and get tested if symptoms develop.

No other new locations - in Auckland or in the Waikato region - have been announced in the ministry's first update this morning.

More locations of interest in the Waikato and Auckland are expected to be released today, as more Covid cases have been confirmed overnight.

The Ministry of Health has put out a series of places of interest around Auckland and within the Waikato region - including in Hamilton, Taupiri and Raglan - that have been linked to people who have tested positive for Covid-19.

The latest anyone with Covid was in the community was on Saturday



• BP Raglan: 2 Main Rd, Raglan

• SuperValue Raglan: 16 Bow St, Raglan

• GAS Albany Heights: 533 State Highway 17, Lucas Heights, Auckland

• BP 2Go Hunterville: 3625 SH1, Hunterville

• BP Taupiri: 2189 Gordonton Rd, RD1, Taupiri

The BP Raglan petrol station has been linked to a person with Covid who was there between 6.15pm and 6.45pm that day.

Anyone who was there during that time period is told to self-isolate for 14 days after being exposed to that location of interest and to get a test immediately.

The SuperValue on Bow St, Raglan, was visited by a Covid-positive case between 5.30pm and 7.30pm. The advice for those who were there is to monitor your health for 14 days after being at the store and if Covid or flu-like symptoms start to develop, get a test.

In Auckland, anyone who was at the GAS petrol station in Albany Heights between 12.15pm and 12.45pm on Saturday is being given the same advice - monitor for any Covid symptoms for a fortnight and get tested if they start to show.

The BP2Go in Hunterville is affected that morning between 7.10am and 8.30am. The health ministry's advice for the public, if you were there at the time, is to stay at home and get a test immediately.

The BP in Taupiri has been connected to a positive case in the early hours of Saturday - between 1am and 2.15am.

"Self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 14 days after you were exposed at this location of interest," the ministry says.