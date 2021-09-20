Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Auckland lockdown alert level update from PM Jacinda Ardern and Dr Ashley Bloomfield

Focus Live: PM Jacinda Ardern and Dr Ashley Bloomfield give Covid-19 update

The Government is set to announce any changes to alert level settings as authorities scramble to respond to new community cases outside of Auckland's lockdown.

Cabinet is meeting this afternoon to consider whether to shift Auckland out of its five-week level 4 lockdown to level 3, and the rest of the country from Delta 2 to normal level 2 settings.

It was always going to be a tricky decision given case numbers in the past several days have tracked over 20 with still unlinked cases and exposure events, but for the past week top ministers have reiterated their desire to ease restrictions.

However, three new cases reported overnight just south of the Auckland lockdown boundary in Whakatīwai add another complication, with some experts now calling for Waikato to be moved up an alert level.

STORY RESUMES AFTER BLOG

STORY CONTINUES BELOW

The three cases are in a family linked to a remand prisoner who was at Auckland's Mt Eden Corrections Facility and was released on e-monitored bail to a house in the Firth of Thames on Wednesday, September 8 - when Auckland was still in alert level 4 lockdown.

Most people still hold out hope Auckland will be moved to level three.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield will front the announcement at 4pm ahead of a press conference.

The Government is likely to face tough questions over how the case was allowed outside of the Auckland lockdown.

Earlier today, the Ministry of Health reported 22 new community cases.

Of these, 17 are linked to known cases, while five are unlinked. There are still 12 unlinked cases recorded from the past 14 days.

Of the five unlinked cases today; three are from one household; the other two are being interviewed.

Ten were already in quarantine when they were tested. The new cases bring the total number of active cases in the outbreak to 377. Sixteen people are in hospital, including four in ICU.

The majority of the new community cases reported today are located in Auckland, while three are those located in Whakatīwai.

Today is Auckland's 33rd day in lockdown since level 4 was declared at 11.59pm on August 17.

‌

Six of yesterday's 24 Covid cases were not in isolation during the period they were infectious.

That meant there are currently 141 locations of interest.

There were 26,673 vaccines administered across the country yesterday, of those 14,145 were first doses and 12,528 were second shots.

This was less than a third of the peak vaccination period about three weeks ago, and the lowest daily total since August 15 - the Sunday just prior to the current outbreak being reported.