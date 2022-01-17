The roll out of Pfizer's paediatric Covid-19 vaccine for children is beginning on January 17 and those aged 5 to 11 will have a chance to get a dose and reduce the risks of the virus. Video / NZ Herald / MoH

Health officials have scotched social media claims suggesting five children collapsed after receiving their Covid-19 jab at a North Shore vaccination centre.

Northern Regional Health Co-ordination Centre (NRHCC) clinical director Dr Anthony Jordan said he was aware of the rumours and they were incorrect.

"We can confirm there are no reports of any such events occurring," Jordan said.

An ambulance did attend a gym near the vaccination centre, located at Eventfinder Stadium in Wairau Valley, at 10.23am but that was in response to an unrelated medical event, a St John spokeswoman said.

One ambulance crew treated one patient who was taken to North Shore Hospital in a minor condition, she said.

Jordan said they recommended parents and caregivers who wanted to know more about the vaccine ensure they were getting information from trusted, official sources such as their GP.

Monday, January 17, was the first day of New Zealand's vaccine roll-out for kids aged 5 to 11 years old.

More than 6600 children under 11 years old received their first dose of the vaccine across Tāmaki Makaurau, Jordan said.

The Herald understood that multiple calls were made to police to report protesters' actions yesterday and a Herald team at the scene earlier in the day saw police speaking with the protesters.

In response to a query from the Herald, police said they had a small presence at the Wairau Valley vaccination centre yesterday and were monitoring the situation.

"We're not immediately aware of any plans to have a permanent presence at these events," a NZ Police spokesperson said, adding that they were also not "immediately aware of any offences being reported to us."

Meanwhile, a mum who took her two children to the Wairau Valley vaccination centre spoke about being targeted by anti-vaxxers that left her children "completely freaked out".

She was taking her 5-year-old daughter to be vaccinated and also had her 3-year-old son in the car when she was confronted by a group of over a dozen protesters camped out by the entrance.

She said she began filming the protesters to try and deter them after another protester had earlier approached her car.

She said her children looked a little worried by the protesters but coped well and she also remained calm in the face of the provocation.

"I just found it really inappropriate behaviour," she said.

