Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Auckland apartment block now a location of interest - visitors told to isolate

There were 51 new cases of COVID-19 in the community on Sunday. 47 in Auckland and 4 in Waikato. Video / Dean Purcell / Jason Oxenham / Sylvie Whinray / Michael Craig

Another inner city Auckland apartment block has been identified as a location of interest linked to at least one person infected with Covid-19.

The Washington Apartments building site in Eden Terrace has been linked to a Covid-positive case several times in the past two weeks - with the latest exposure event listed as Wednesday last week.

9am update

A person who has tested positive for the virus was in the vicinity on the following days and times:

- Friday, October 1: 7.15am-4.25pm

- Saturday, October 2: 7.10am-2pm

- Monday, October 4: 7am-5.30pm

- Tuesday, October 5: 7am-5.30pm

- Wednesday, October 6: 6.15am-5.30pm

- Thursday, October 7: 6.15am-5.30pm

- Friday, October 8: 6.35am-4.30pm

- Wednesday, October 13: 6.30am-8.55am

Anyone who has been at the apartment complex is being told to self-isolate immediately for 14 days after the date of exposure.

"Test immediately and five and 12 days after you were exposed."

The Washington Apartments in Eden Terrace, Auckland. Image / Google

People exposed to the apartments are advised to record their visit on the ministry's website or to contact Healthline.

Infected shoppers at two West Auckland supermarkets over the weekend

A Covid-infected member of the public was shopping at an Auckland supermarket less than 24 hours ago.

The person's visit to Countdown New Lynn, in West Auckland, is now the latest anyone with the virus has been out and about in the community, according to the Ministry of Health's locations of interest page.

Countdown New Lynn, inside the LynnMall Shopping Centre in West Auckland, has been linked to shoppers with Covid. Image / Google

The shopper was there for 10 minutes on Sunday morning between 10am and 10.10am.

Anyone who was there at the same time is advised to monitor their health for any Covid symptoms for the next 14 days. If any symptoms start to show, get tested immediately.

The supermarket - inside the LynnMall Shopping Centre on Great North Rd - is also linked to a visit by an infected person on Friday afternoon between 3pm and 5pm.

Countdown Lincoln Rd in Henderson, West Auckland, was visited by an infected person on Saturday afternoon. Image / Google

Countdown Lincoln Rd in Henderson, West Auckland, is also connected to a person with Covid who was there on Saturday afternoon.

The person visited the supermarket - on the corner of Lincoln Rd and Universal Drive - between 1.32pm and 1.42pm that day.

Anyone who was there at the same time is told to monitor their health for the next 14 days after exposure and to get tested for Covid if symptoms start to show.

More places of interest and Covid exposure events are expected to be released today.

A total of 34 locations or exposure events were identified yesterday, with several released in the ministry's last update at 6pm.

Last night's update

• Flatbush Superette: 1B Piako St, Otara, South Auckland

• Countdown Browns Bay: Corner of Anzac and Clyde streets, Browns Bay, North Shore

• Pak'nSave Māngere: 44 Orly Ave, Māngere, South Auckland

• Countdown Lincoln Rd: 185 Universal Drive, Henderson, West Auckland

• Village Wine and Spirits: 571 Te Atatū Rd, Te Atatū Peninsula, West Auckland

• Countdown New Lynn: 3058 Great North Rd, New Lynn, West Auckland (twice)

• New World New Lynn: 2/6 Crown Lynn Place, New Lynn, West Auckland

• Countdown Blockhouse Bay: 19 Donovan St, Blockhouse Bay, West Auckland

• Countdown Manurewa: 227 Browns Rd, Manurewa, South Auckland

• SuperValue Flatbush: 8/130 Dawson Rd, Clover Park, South Auckland (twice)

• Pak'nSave Lincoln Rd: 202 Lincoln Rd, Henderson, West Auckland

• Reduced to Clear Henderson: 17Q/5 Vitasovich Ave, Henderson, West Auckland

• Countdown Māngere East: 359 Massey Rd, Māngere East, South Auckland