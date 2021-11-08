Covid 19 Delta outbreak: 'Anti-mandate' protesters gather in Tauranga

They are supporting the march taking place in Wellington today.

A group of around 100 protesters are in Tauranga calling for an end to the vaccine mandate.

The peaceful protest kicked off after 10am at the corner of Elizabeth St and Cameron Rd with dozens gathering by the road armed with flags and banners calling for the Government to halt the vaccine mandate.

Protesters are travelling from across the North Island to the Wellington today where the Freedoms & Rights Coalition is organising a march to Parliament to present a range of demands to lift lockdown restrictions.

Protesters in Tauranga were encouraged on social media to "bring signs, bring your passion, and unite together to show our Wellington family we are there in spirit".

Protesters have gathered on the corner of Elizabeth St and Cameron Rd. Photo / Luke Kirkness

Kayla, who refused to offer her last name, organised the protest on Facebook and said it wasn't anti-vaccination but anti-mandate.

"Everyone should have a choice what they do and don't put in their body," she said.

"People are being bullied for refusing the vaccine … families are breaking apart.

"We will never stop. There are too many of us against the mandate. There are people here vaccinated and unvaccinated, we're against mandate."

Some protesters have a stronger opinion and are calling for the Government and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to cede power.

"Our basic human rights are being taken away from us," one woman said.

The group has been growing in size with motorists on Cameron Rd getting a front seat view.

There are signs saying: "Wake up NZ", "This is medical apartheid. Vax | unvax. Prejudice. Govt lied to you", "We stand for freedom", "Born to think, breathe, move & choose" and "Our rights our ours, not Govts."

One man had lived in New Zealand his whole life and only saw the country as divided during the Springbok 1981 tour.

Another protester said she was "angry" at the Government for the mandate and didn't call for them to step aside but rather end the mandate laws.

"I don't believe in no jab, no job," she said.

However, another protester nearby said she wouldn't stop protesting until the Government conceded power.

"The vaccinated are brainwashed. These aren't violent protests but we're prepared to stand up to the Government

There is barely a cloud in the sky and the sun has been beating down on the protesters who remain undeterred. They have received far more support than angst from drivers moving past them and with each honk, a loud cheer erupts and they wave and clap.

Protesters plan to march to Parliament

In a statement on Tuesday morning, the Freedoms & Rights Coalition said the group would present its "realistic demands" on the steps of Parliament.

The group is calling for an end to lockdowns and public health measures, saying it's "time to learn to live with Covid-19", "shut down testing stations", and treat the deadly virus like "the flu".

Police were also preparing for blockades at Auckland's borders and said there would be a "heightened presence" at other Auckland locations such as Government House and MPs' electorate offices.

"Like a volcano just waiting to erupt"

An opinion piece by the Freedoms & Rights Coalition posted today praised Destiny Church leader and protest group co-founder Brian Tamaki and described the mood in Auckland as "like a volcano just waiting to erupt".

Protesters are gathering at Wellington's Civic Square and plan to march on Parliament. Photo / Jack Crossland

"It is clear, our freedoms & rights will no longer be reclaimed in New Zealand through the judicial system, or through writing submissions, petitions, emails and letters," the post claimed.

"The voice of outrage from the people is growing decidedly louder day by day, tensions are rising, and people are reaching breaking point or boiling point. The number of protesters are gaining in force wherever the Prime Minister goes. The tide has turned ... the public mood has changed.

"We the people, know it's time to take matters into our own hands, as this government no longer serves us."

Meanwhile, footage has emerged of protesters trying to push through Auckland's northern border at Te Hana as a row of police officers form a human barrier blocking them.

The incident has caused traffic delays for motorists in the area.

"A large group of protesters have gathered around the northern side of the border. As a result, the main northern border checkpoint located on State Highway 1 was blocked for a considerable period of time this morning," a statement said.

More to come.