Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Almost 300 people with Covid in Auckland isolating at home

There were 74 Covid cases in the community today, as the Government revealed a tentative plan for primary school children to return to classes on November 15. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

There were 74 Covid cases in the community today, as the Government revealed a tentative plan for primary school children to return to classes on November 15. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

Almost 300 people infected with Covid-19 are isolating in households around Auckland.

Health officials say a total of 288 people who have contracted the virus are at home instead of managed isolation and quarantine hotel facilities as part of the next step in Auckland's community management of the outbreak.

Northern Region Health Co-ordination Centre lead Fepulea'i Margie Apa said the home isolation model was one of the first steps towards sustainably managing future community cases.

"As Auckland transitions from an elimination approach to Covid-19 to a suppression strategy, it is important to establish low-risk ways to create higher capacity for isolation."

Staff work at a vaccination clinic in South Auckland this week. Photo / Alex Burton

Under the new model, people who have tested positive for the virus can isolate in their own home if it has been assessed as being safe to do so by a medical officer of health.

‌

Health officials will also make a decision based on a person's home being deemed as appropriate - for example, if a person can live separately from others in the home, has access to a phone and the internet, can use their own transport to visit a testing station and there are supplies such as food, cleaning products and masks.

People isolating at home receive checks via the telephone by Healthline staff.

Various health indicators are checked and general welfare questions are asked to determine if an affected person needs extra help or has concerns.

All households also receive a pulse oximeter device that helps monitor a person's health.

Counties Manukau DHB chief executive Fepulea'i Margie Apa. Photo / Supplied

Apa, also the chief executive of the Counties Manukau District Health Board, said home isolation for Covid cases also offered a reliable place for people to be safely discharged to after being in hospital.

"When Covid-19 cases have completed their hospital care, they are assessed to determine the safest destination on a case by case basis - either into MIQ or home isolation."

People who test positive for Covid and do not meet the criteria to isolate at home safely - or do not want to isolate at home - will be transferred to a quarantine facility.