Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Act leader David Seymour said Parliament a risky place, rapid testing needed

Speaker Trevor Mallard in Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Act Party leader David Seymour has called for saliva or rapid antigen testing to be widely used at Parliament once Auckland and Waikato MPs are allowed back, saying few places would be at more risk of spread than Parliament.

The Speaker has signalled he will drop his requirement for MPs from level 3 areas to do five days isolation in Wellington prior to entering Parliament and instead only require a negative test result.

While a final decision is yet to be made, it would mean MPs who have been in Auckland and Waikato since the lockdowns began could return – and open the way for Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to return to Auckland without having to do five days isolation afterwards.

However, Seymour said that for the safety of Parliament's 500-odd staff and to stop any possible cases reaching the wider Wellington public, rapid antigen testing or saliva should be available.

"It is difficult to imagine a worse institution for spreading a virus than Parliament. People perfectly evenly distributed around the country come together and shout in the same room then fly home every week."

He said rapid antigen testing was now being used by major companies such as Genesis, Air NZ, and Mainfreight, and introducing it at Parliament would help reduce the risk of an outbreak in or caused by Parliament.

Ardern is yet to comment on whether she will go to Auckland once the rules change, but she has said the Speaker's isolation requirement had made it difficult for her.

Thus far, the only Auckland-based MPs at Parliament have been National leader Judith Collins, Act's David Seymour, and more recently National's finance spokesman Andrew Bayly.

Collins and Seymour have both been back to Auckland and done isolation upon return.

The absence of Auckland MPs has meant their colleagues have had to fill in for them when speaking on portfolio issues and on legislation, as well as running question lines against the Government.

The Speaker has previously signalled a vaccination certificate is likely to be introduced for Parliament in the future.

Under level 2, there are distancing requirements for MPs in the debating chamber and MPs must be masked when they are not speaking.