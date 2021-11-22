Covid-19 Delta outbreak: 215 cases in community, one further death

The Delta variant is a highly contagious SARS-CoV-2 virus strain. Video / Paul Slater

There are 215 Covid-19 cases in the community and health officials have announced that one person with the virus has died today.

It brings New Zealand's Covid death toll to 41 since the pandemic hit our shores last year.

The latest death was a patient in their 50s, who was admitted to Auckland City Hospital on November 17.

"Our thoughts are with the patient's whānau and friends at this deeply sad time," the Ministry of Health said.

There are 88 people in hospital today (including two still being assessed) at North Shore (19); Middlemore (29); Auckland (37); Waikato (2); and Rotorua (1). Six patients are in ICU or high-dependency units.

Fifty-six per cent of those in hospital are unvaccinated, 12 per cent - or 10 cases - are partially vaccinated - less than 14 days, 8 per cent are partially vaccinated for more than 14 days, one person is fully vaccinated for less than 14 days, 16 cases, or 19 per cent, are fully vaccinated, and the vaccination status is unknown for three cases.

The average age of hospitalisations is 45.

Where today's Covid cases are

There are four new cases in Northland, 196 in Auckland, 11 in Waikato, one in Bay of Plenty and two in Lakes district.

In relation to the case at the Tauranga Retirement Village, one close contact has had their initial Covid test come back negative.

The situation continues to be closely managed by the Public Health Unit.

Of the four Northland cases, one in Whangārei was already isolating and there are three new cases in Kaikohe – all four cases have known links.

In Waikato, six of the cases are from Huntly, three from Kawhia, one from Te Kūiti, and one from Ōtorohanga.

Five of the new cases have been linked and the remaining six are under investigation.

Locations of interest were identified yesterday in Tokoroa, Huntly and Putāruru.

Sixty-five of 178 cases reported yesterday were infectious while in the community, while just one case from yesterday was self-isolating and has no exposure events.

One hundred and sixteen of today's 215 new cases have been epidemiologically linked, while 99 aren't.

There have been 893 cases unlinked in the last 14 days.

Meanwhile, a Waikato community case reported on November 19 has been reclassified as not a case. Also, a previously reported MIQ case has been reclassified as not a case.

There are four new cases at the border, including one which is historical.

One person arrived on November 20 via Singapore and is isolating in Auckland.

Two others flew into NZ via United Arab Emirates on November 16 and are isolating in Auckland.

The historical case was from November 13 and the traveller flew from Australia direct and is now isolating in Auckland.

Meanwhile, the Ministry said it was aware of reports of people concerned about getting tested for Covid-19 as it might have an impact on their immigration status.

"We would like to remind anyone in New Zealand that if you return a positive test, the Ministry and your local public health team will work with you to identify and contact people you have been in close contact with. If necessary, information about a positive test result may also be shared with emergency services in your area to help them in their response, but it will not be used for immigration-related or enforcement purposes, as outlined on the Ministry's website.

"We continue to urge anyone in New Zealand with Covid-19-related symptoms – no matter how mild – to get tested, even if they are vaccinated.

Meanwhile, dialysis patients are now eligible for their third primary dose after new advice from the Covid-19 Vaccine Technical Advisory Group (CVTAG) relating to immunocompromised patients.

Vaccine latest stats

As for the number of vaccine doses issued nationwide, New Zealand is now at 91 per cent of those eligible, and 84 per cent for second doses.

Eighty per cent of Māori have had their first dose, while 65 per cent have had their second.

Pacific Peoples have hit 90 per cent for first doses and 79 per cent for second doses.

As for vaccination rates of DHBs with active cases:

• Northland is at 84 per cent for first doses and 74 per cent for second.

• Auckland metro DHBs - first doses - 96 per cent, second doses 91 per cent.

Waikato DHB - first doses - 90 per cent, second doses 81 per cent.

• Canterbury DHB - 94 per cent and 85 per cent for second dose.

• Lakes DHB is 86 per cent first dose and 76 per cent second, while MidCentral is at 91 per cent first dose, and 82 per cent second.

• Bay of Plenty DHB is 88 per cent for first and 78 per cent for second.

• In Wairarapa DHB region, 91 per cent have had their first dose and 81 per cent second, while in Hawkes Bay, 89 per cent have had their first and 80 per cent their second dose.

• Capital and Coast DHB is at 95 per cent for first doses and 88 per cent for second.

As of 10.30am today, more than 1,470,000 million requests for a My Vaccine Pass had been processed.

Yesterday's cases

The virus has slowly been spreading around the country over the past few weeks and Napier has its first case after a man travelled to the Hawke's Bay unaware he was infected until arriving in the area.

He remains in isolation at Kennedy Park Resort and is the region's only confirmed case. However two Hawke's Bay police officers and three pupils of a Napier primary school are isolating after coming into contact with the man.

Four of the new Bay of Plenty cases were linked to existing cases in Mount Maunganui. Investigations are under way into any possible links with the remaining case.

It came as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed the whole of New Zealand will move into the traffic light framework at 11.59pm on Thursday, December 2.

But a week before restrictions further ease in Auckland when the locked down city moves to the red light, Cabinet has also allowed for hairdressers and barbers to open from Thursday to vaccinated people.

It will be a way of trailing vaccine passports before they are more widely adopted next week.

Meanwhile, the hospitality sector still has to wait another week before it is able to reopen for the first time in more than three months.