Covid 19 Delta outbreak: 1pm update - Ministry of Health to release latest case numbers

Aucklanders have been enjoying small freedoms in the first weekend of level 3 but experts are warning people to stick to the restrictions. Photo / Alex Burton

The Ministry of Health is set to release a statement at 1pm detailing the latest cases of Covid-19.

There was a "glimmer of hope" on Friday when case numbers dropped to nine, but Saturday saw 16 new cases, three of them yet to be linked.

All those infections are thought to have happened when Auckland was in alert level 4 - it's not yet known what the impact of level 3 will be on case numbers. Auckland has been in alert level 3 since Wednesday.

It comes as a Covid-19 modelling expert has warned we're on a "knife edge" as the city continues its drawn-out battle against the Delta outbreak.

Te Pūnaha Matatini Professor Michael Plank said the number of cases was rumbling along and stubbornly refusing to go away despite Friday's "glimmer of hope".

"It's really on a knife edge and it could go either way depending on how things pan out at level 3."

Plank has urged Aucklanders to take alert level 3 settings seriously, and not to start visiting family and friends, after some residents were seen taking a lax approach to restrictions.

More than 30 people were spotted playing touch rugby in a Mt Roskill park yesterday, and Ponsonby Rd was reportedly "heaving with people".

Cabinet will decide tomorrow whether to change travel restrictions at the city's borders. A decision on alert level settings will be made the following Monday, October 4 - by which time Tāmaki Makaurau will have been in lockdown for 48 days, including two weeks in level 3.

Plank said two weeks was a reasonable timeframe to get a picture on whether the virus was under control.

Epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker agreed, saying it was still too soon to know if level 3 was working due to the time lag between exposure and testing. Yesterday's cases showed what had happened a week ago, in alert level 4.

He said the pattern of cases in the past week or so suggested some ongoing transmission in the community but it was not widespread.

Moving to alert level 3 the numbers were expected to rise "maybe quite markedly" in about two weeks. Reducing the pressure on the virus would see it transmitting widely.

He called for one last big push to stamp out Delta, otherwise New Zealand would need to move to a different strategy - one of managing the virus.

Even with a high vaccination rate, there would still be hundreds of thousands of unvaccinated people in Auckland, enough to sustain very vigorous transmission of the virus. It will put people in hospital and kill people, he said.

"It will also mean trying to keep a lid on it so we don't overwhelm health services in Auckland, Auckland could be at alert level 3 till the end of the year potentially," Baker said.

Where to get a vaccination in Auckland - without a booking

As of Saturday morning, there were 225 active cases of Covid-19 in the community, and 25 at the border. The most recent case of community transmission was on Saturday.

Locations of interestot released today include visits to Chemist Warehouse in Manukau and Unichem Pharmacy Otara, and a visit to Farro Fresh in Epsom, all since Wednesday when alert level restrictions were loosened.