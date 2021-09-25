Covid 19 Delta outbreak: 16 new community cases as Aucklanders embrace level 3 weekend

Government Covid-19 business adviser Rob Fyfe speaks to Mike Hosking about the government's covid planning. Video / Newstalk ZB

There are 16 new cases of Delta in the Auckland community, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

Three of the new cases have not yet been linked to previous confirmed cases.

Two of yesterday's cases had exposure events.

There are 13 people in hospital with four in ICU or HDU. One patient is at North Shore Hospital, seven in Auckland City Hospital and five in Middlemore.

Authorities announced the latest information on the outbreak in a press release, as Aucklanders enjoy their first weekend at level 3 after more than a month in lockdown.

Of the subclusters involved in the Delta outbreak, 10 are epidemiologically linked - of these, two are active, six are contained and two are dormant.

All cases in one of the largest subclusters – the Birkdale Social Network – have now recovered.

There are 14 epidemiologically unlinked subclusters. Of these, three are active, four are contained and seven are dormant

Yesterday there were just nine fresh cases in the community; 13 people were in hospital and three were in ICU with the total cases in the outbreak reaching 1031 on Friday, with 902 now recovered.

Earlier today, it was revealed a person had tested positive for Covid-19 after presenting at the Waitakere Hospital Emergency Department on Friday

Waitematā DHB said the patient was appropriately streamed upon arrival and placed in a separate area for patients with Covid-19 symptoms.

"Patients in this area are kept separate from each other. Following a positive Covid-19 test, the patient was moved to a negative pressure room and has since been discharged to MIQ."

A spokesperson for the DHB said a small number of patients had also been appropriately streamed into the same area and these patients will be monitored and tested however, there was no direct contact with other patients.

"A small number of staff had contact with the patient, all were wearing full PPE and are fully vaccinated. Due to the correct use of PPE and infection and prevention and control protocols, the risk to staff is considered low."

They said the Auckland Regional Public Health Service had advised the DHB that the overall exposure risk is low.

‌

Yesterday, the ministry confirmed Kainga Ora Apartments Parnell, a BP Connect and more supermarkets in south and east Auckland had been added as locations of interest today.

A person infected with Covid-19 was at the Kainga Ora Apartments in Cracroft St last weekend on September 18, from 8am until the following Monday 8pm.

People who were present at the location are asked to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days, and if they do develop, to get a test and stay home.

Earlier updates include a person with Covid-19 who was out shopping at Countdown Māngere East on Wednesday, the first day of alert level 3.

The affected person was at the supermarket for 45 minutes on the first day of Auckland dropping down to alert level 3 - between 9am and 9.45am.

Countdown Mt Eden is also a location of interest, after a positive case visited on Sunday between noon and 1pm.

In a 10am update on Saturday, the ministry said there were no new locations of interest to reveal

New locations added on Friday:

• Kainga Ora Apartments Parnell: 9 Cracroft Street, Parnell

• Countdown Botany Downs: Cnr Te Irirangi and Ti Rakau Drives, Botany Downs

• Countdown Mangere Mall: Bader Drive, Mangere

• BP Connect Weymouth Manurewa: 199 Weymouth Road, Manurewa

• Countdown Mt Eden: Corner Valley Road and Dominion Road, Mt Eden

•

Pak'nSave Māngere: Corner of Bader Drive and Orly Ave, Māngere

•

Countdown Māngere East: 359 Massey Rd, Māngere

•

Tai Ping Asian Supermarket: 16 Bishop Dunn Place, Flat Bush

•

Fresh Vege Mart: 6 Yates Rd, Māngere East

•

Unichem Māngere Pharmacy: 12 Waddon Place, Māngere

•

Pak'nSave Ormiston: 1 Bellingham Rd, Flat Bush