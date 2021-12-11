Covid 19 Delta outbreak: 1pm update - Have case numbers fallen again?

A punter's My Vaccine Pass - a lynchpin of the new traffic light system - is scanned before they enter a bar in Auckland's viaduct. Photo / Michael Craig

A punter's My Vaccine Pass - a lynchpin of the new traffic light system - is scanned before they enter a bar in Auckland's viaduct. Photo / Michael Craig

The Ministry of Health is set to update the latest Covid case numbers around 1pm, ahead of the Government meeting to review New Zealand's traffic light settings on Monday.

Cabinet's decision will be based on factors including vaccination rates - which are climbing - and case numbers, which have plummeted.

Yesterday there were just 63 new cases, the lowest in two months, with 53 in Auckland. That compares to several days in November of more than 200 cases.

Sixty people were in hospital and three in intensive care. Since last February 46 people have died of Covid, including two in the past week.

Health experts say the fall in new cases is because of increasing vaccination rates: 94 per cent of the eligible population has had a first dose and 89 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Epidemiologist Michael Baker said the falling numbers were a very positive - and surprising - development but it was likely too soon for Auckland to open up further.

It has only been 10 days since the new traffic light system came into effect on December 2, allowing vaccinated people more freedoms. Baker said any climb in cases because of that change would take about two weeks to show up, and until then it was best for the city to stay in the strictest red light setting.

If case numbers kept falling through to the end of next week, it could be safe to move the city to the orange light, he said.

Fewer people have tested positive in recent days - but we won't know for a few more days whether the traffic light system has caused higher transmission rates. Image / File

Most of the country is already in the orange light phase although regions with lower vaccination rates - including Northland, Tairāwhiti, Lakes and Whanganui - are still in a red light. Those areas should stay under the stricter setting until their vaccination rates climbed, Baker said.

He believed the 5 per cent of people who had only had their first dose would soon get their second, in order to get their vaccine pass.

After tomorrow's meeting, Cabinet will not review traffic light settings again until January 17.

Regardless of traffic light colour, on December 15 Auckland's borders will open with people allowed to leave if they are either fully vaccinated, or have a negative Covid test in the past 72 hours.

A number of issues have arisen with vaccination records in recent days, including a man allegedly getting 10 jabs in one day on behalf of other people, for payment, and a doctor allegedly handing out fake medical exemptions.

Concerns were also raised yesterday that there were many more vaccine passes being requested than people vaccinated in New Zealand.

The Ministry of Health said that was because people were requesting more than one My Vaccine Pass to use on a second device, and because people who got their vaccination in a different country were also requesting passes.