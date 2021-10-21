Vaccine Tracker: How many Kiwis have been vaccinated?

‌

The Government has started its national Covid-19 vaccine rollout, aiming to administer 1.1 million doses by mid-2021.

‌

These charts track the rollout's progress and compare New Zealand with international efforts.

The bar chart demonstrates how many people have received the vaccine each day since the rollout began in late February.

Vaccinations ramped up during the second half of March as some people started receiving the second dose. Easter interrupted this upward trend. The following weeks saw an uptick in doses per day.

Vaccinations are not evenly distributed across health boards. This table shows how many people have received a first and second dose of the Pfizer vaccine by territorial authority.

‌

This table shows that more people of European descent have been vaccinated than any other group. They also have the highest rates of vaccination.





Māori and Pacific Peoples have the lowest uptake to date.





Pfizer is New Zealand's primary vaccine provider. The Government has secured 10 million doses of the vaccine, which is enough to vaccinate five million people. Lab tests indicate it is 95 per cent effective at preventing symptomatic infection. Most of these vaccines will arrive in the second half of 2021.

On March 10 the Government announced its vaccine rollout strategy, which assigns New Zealanders into four priority groups.

Group 1: February to March

This first group consists of 50,000 border and managed isolation and quarantine workers, their household contacts and the people they live with.

Group 2: March to May

Group 2 includes 480,000 frontline workers and people living in high-risk settings. Vaccinations will start with the 57,000 healthcare workers on community frontlines, and then progress to other healthcare workers. This group also includes older Māori and Pacific people cared for by whānau, their carers and the people they live with. Anyone who lives in the Counties Manukau DHB area who is 65 and older or who has an underlying health condition is also in Group 2.

Group 3: Starts May

The third group consists of approximately 1.7 million higher-risk people, including those aged 65-plus, people with relevant underlying health conditions and disabled people. It also includes adults in custodial settings.

Group 4: Starts July

The remainder of the general population aged 16 and over form Group 4.

‌

The University of Oxford's Our World in Data project compiles statistics about international vaccination efforts. The numbers reveal uneven access to Covid-19 vaccines across countries and continents. Developed nations are vaccinating their populations at far higher rates than less developed countries.

Many governments are yet to report any Covid-19 vaccination statistics.

‌

Most Covid-19 vaccinations require two doses of a vaccine. A fully vaccinated person has received all required doses of a vaccine. This table tracks how many doses have been administered and how many people have received a full course of a vaccine.

In the early months of the global vaccination programmes, there have been considerable differences in how countries are administering vaccine doses.

‌

Ending the Covid-19 pandemic requires a large proportion of the world's to be immune to the virus. The safest way to do this is through vaccination, which teaches the body's immune system how to respond to the virus.

On December 8, 2020 the United Kingdom became the first country to start rolling out a Covid-19 vaccine to its citizens. The number of daily vaccinations has risen by millions since then.

The speed of the global vaccine rollout is critical. Without timely intervention, the virus could mutate into new strains that resist existing vaccines. Since October 2020, three variants of concern have evolved, two of which are already in New Zealand.

The B.1.1.7 strain, which is also known as the UK variant, was first reported in December 2020. The B.1.351 strain, also known as the South African variant, was reported in January 2021. Both of these variants are more transmissible and have increased lethality compared with other Covid-19 strains.