There were 28 new cases of COVID-19 in the community on Thursday. Video / Dean Purcell / Jed Bradley / Michael Craig / Getty

There were 28 new cases of COVID-19 in the community on Thursday. Video / Dean Purcell / Jed Bradley / Michael Craig / Getty

There are 18 new cases of Covid in the community and 43 picked up at the border.

Today's Ministry of Health release reveals that a total of 266 Omicron cases have been detected in MIQ since December 1, amid predictions it will be the dominant strain here within weeks.

There are 34 people with Covid in hospital - two of those are in ICU. Nine of those were unvaccinated or not eligible to be jabbed, while five were fully vaccinated.

Earlier today, four downtown Auckland bars and nightclubs were identified as locations of interest and patrons arebeing told to self-isolate and get a Covid test immediately.

Danny Doolan's on Quay St, Round 6 Bar & Nightclub Auckland CBD, on Albert St, Saturdays Britomart, on Customs St East and AV Club have all been named as locations of interest on either Friday last week or Wednesday this week.

"Self isolate, test immediately and on day five after you were exposed at this location of interest.

"Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health."

The Ministry of Health said locations of new community cases are Auckland (11), Waikato (4), Bay of Plenty (1) and Canterbury (2). Of the four Waikato cases, three are in Ngāruawāhia and one is in Huntly. All are linked to a previously reported case.

There was one new location reported in the region and that was in Te Aroha.

Meanwhile, 55 per cent of those eligible to get their booster shot were yet it receive it, the ministry said.

Health officials said they strongly recommending boosters for anyone over the age of 18 who had their second vaccine dose at least four months ago.

"Vaccination remains our key defence against all variants of Covid including Omicron."

Of the 34 in hospital, four are at North Shore, eight are at Auckland City, 17 are at Middlemore, four are at Tauranga, and one is at Waikato.

The new Bay of Plenty case, who originally tested positive while in Waikato, was still under investigation to find the source of infection.

The two Canterbury cases the Ministry of Health reported yesterday are being included in today's official tally of case numbers.

Health officials are supporting 859 people isolating at home, including 184 cases, the ministry said.

In the last 24 hours, there were 15,486 test processed across the country, which is above the seven-day rolling average of 15,101. Of that, 7642 were performed in Auckland.

A man waits in the observation area after receiving a vaccination at Otara Covid 19 vaccination centre in South Auckland. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

The ministry said that since December, more than 18,000 people had arrived and been processed through Managed Isolation and Quarantine facilities.

"New Zealand has taken steps to manage the risk of a community Omicron outbreak linked to border cases, including increasing the period overseas arrivals must spend in MIQ, and shifting the focus of whole genome sequencing to areas of most risk, such as for any cases in border workers.

"The MIQ system exists to catch cases at the border. Managed isolation and quarantine facilities are well set up to care for Omicron cases and protect the community."