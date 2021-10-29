Covid 19 Delta outbreak: 125 cases in community, two more in Christchurch

At least four million people under harsh new lockdown measures as the country battles a new outbreak. Video / Mediacorp

At least four million people under harsh new lockdown measures as the country battles a new outbreak. Video / Mediacorp

There are 125 Covid cases in community, including two more in Christchurch and a resident at an Auckland rest home.

One hundred and eighteen of today's cases are in Auckland, four are in Waikato, one in Northland and two are in Canterbury.

Fifty-one of today's cases remain unlinked to the current outbreak, while 39 people are in hospital and four are in ICU.

Twenty-seven cases from yesterday were infectious while in the community, and are linked to exposure events.

The two new cases in Christchurch are "expected and linked", the Ministry of Health said.

They are both from a single household and are linked to the previous two cases.

Thirteen other close contacts have been identified in Christchurch, who are isolating and will undergo further testing.

The local public health team is working to establish any further close contacts and exposure events.

Today's two new cases in Christchurch are isolating with public health support.

Anyone in Canterbury with any symptoms, even mild, are urged to get tested and to "closely monitor" the Ministry's locations of interest page.

More than 3,000 tests were carried out in Canterbury yesterday and nearly 11,000 vaccines were administered.

Seventy-one percent of all eligible people in the area are fully vaccinated, and 90 percent have received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

In Auckland, a resident at Edmonton Meadows retirement village in Henderson has been infected with the virus.

The risk is set to be low, but testing is being arranged for all staff and residents. No staff members have been directed to stand down at this stage.

The Ministry of Health said both staff and residents at the village have "very high vaccination rates".

An investigation into the source of infection at the retirement village is underway.

Four hundred and seventy-eight people are isolating at home in Auckland.

Anyone in Auckland suburbs of Redvale, Rosedale, New Lynn, Wiri, Drury, Henderson and Manurewa are urged to get tested if they have symptoms – no matter how mild and even if they are fully vaccinated.

In Waikato, three of the new cases were in the Te Awamutu/Kihikihi area and one in Ōtorohanga.

An additional two cases confirmed today will be included in tomorrow's numbers. Both were in Kāwhia at the time they were tested but travelled to the Auckland region before receiving positive results.

The pair are currently in isolation in Auckland.

A pop-up testing centre at the Maketu Marae in Kāwhia will run for the next three days.

Anyone in the area is urged to get tested if they symptoms, even if mild, and even if they are double vaccinated.

A new case in Northland today is a household member of an infected person and were already isolating, the Ministry said.

Just 1,163 vaccinations were carried out in the region yesterday and 667 swabs taken.

More than 30,000 tests were processed across the country yesterday, so today's high case numbers "aren't unexpected", the Ministry said.

A MIQ worker who tested positive, announced yesterday, remains under investigation to determine whether they are a community or border-related case.

To date 73 percent of the country's eligible population have been fully vaccinated. Eighty-seven percent have received their first jab.

In Auckland 79 percent are fully vaccinated and 91 percent have received their first dose.

Eight thousand second doses were administered in Auckland yesterday, and 2413 first doses.

Fifty-one per cent of the eligible Māori population are fully vaccinated, and 66 per cent of Pacific peoples.

"The rise in case numbers is a reminder of the infectiousness of Covid-19, particularly the Delta variant, and the importance of vaccination as the best protection," the Ministry said.

SkyCity bans those without Covid jab

SkyCity Entertainment Group will ban non-vaccinated people from its hotels, bars, restaurant and casinos, its chief indicating the company is taking the lead in the hospitality sector.

Chief executive Michael Ahearne said entry to all New Zealand sites would soon require a vaccination certificate.

Once the Government makes available the new Covid vaccination certificates, SkyCity will demand to see them before letting people in.

That means non-vaccinated won't soon be able to get into the SkyTower, SkyCity hotels, bars, restaurants and casino properties in Auckland, Hamilton and Queenstown.

The business employs around 2900 people and tens of thousands of people annually visit its properties which include The Depot on Federal St and the popular tower.

Earlier

Yesterday there were 83 new cases in Auckland, four in Waikato and two in Christchurch.

It was revealed two people in Christchurch tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, including a truck driver who carried out deliveries over four days of their infectious period. The other person had traveled to Auckland for childcare permitted under the current restrictions.

There have so far been nine close contacts identified in three houses - all are now isolating. If the virus spreads, experts are warning the area could move into a higher alert level.

More than 3,000 Covid-19 swabs were carried out at our testing sites and via general practice teams across the Canterbury community.

"To respond to this demand Canterbury DHB has increased capacity at our testing centres with additional staff brought on board. Operating hours at our testing centres are also being extended where possible, with Orchard Road staying open late last night," Dr Helen Skinner of Canterbury DHB said.

Christchurch residents are being told to monitor for symptoms and regularly check the Ministry's locations of interest page.

There are 13 locations of interest spread across Christchurch, including a supermarket, takeaway outlets and multiple dairies.

No new locations of interest have been added to the list this morning, which currently has 389 events involving 271 locations.

A truck driver in Christchurch is one of two people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in the city. Photo / George Heard

Case in Kāwhia

Ōtorohanga mayor Max Baxter confirmed this morning a positive case was detected in Kāwhia yesterday, making it the fourth case in the Ōtorohanga district this week.

"The person and a close contact of that individual were visiting Kāwhia until Tuesday this week and are now in isolation outside of the Kāwhia area," said Baxter.

A pop-up testing centre has been set up in Kāwhia today.

Of the 83 new cases in Auckland yesterday, 50 remained unlinked to the current Delta outbreak.

"Auckland public health officials continue to urge residents in Redvale, Rosedale, New Lynn, Wiri, Drury, Manurewa and Henderson to get tested as soon as possible if they have even very mild symptoms that might be Covid-19, even if they are fully vaccinated," the Ministry said.

"This testing will help to provide assurance that any undetected spread of Covid-19 in these communities is identified as quickly as possible."

Seventy-two percent of those eligible for the Pfizer vaccine across the country have received both doses, and 87 percent have received one dose.

In Auckland 78 percent of the eligible population have had both jabs and 91 percent have had one.

Otago University microbiologist James Ussher said a vaccine mandate for flight travel out of Auckland would be a sensible course to take until new traffic light alert system came into play.

Ussher told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking that New Zealand was facing significant implications should Covid get into parts of the country at alert level 2.

"Until we are no longer at risk of having lockdowns I think it would be sensible from a scientific perspective to have a vaccine mandate to travel on airplanes out of Auckland."