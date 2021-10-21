Covid 19 Delta outbreak: $120 million to help boost Māori vaccination rates, Government announce

Focus Live: PM Jacinda Ardern, Grant Robertson and Peeni Henare give Covid-19 update

A total of $120 million will go towards helping to accelerate Māori vaccination rates, the Government has announced.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has just outlined more details about the Government's new traffic light system set to replace the current alert level lockdown system when a vaccination target has been met.

Speaking to media this morning, Ardern said the strategy moving forward is to minimise and protect. The current alert level framework and elimination strategy had kept people in New Zealand safe.

The $120m will be split in two - with $60m to go towards further supporting Māori vaccination rates and $60m to support Māori and iwi-led initiatives to protect communities against the virus.

Associate Minister of Health (Māori Health) Peeni Henare called on Māori, particularly young Māori, to come forward and follow the lead of their elders.

"Our kuia, kaumātua are leading the way and now we need the rest of the whānau to do the same.

"I say to my whānau and to our people: Koinei te wā - the time is now'."

Super Saturday Vaxathon at Manurewa Marae in South Auckland. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Young Māori continue to show a low vaccination rate, with people aged between 20 and 29 years old having only had their first jab so far.

At the moment, 67 per cent (384,711) of the eligible Māori population have had at least one dose. Of those, 46 per cent (265,424) of Māori are now fully vaccinated against the virus.

That vaccination rate is significantly lower than any other demographic so far.

Māori health providers, iwi and community groups - including marae - have been calling for a Māori for Māori approach in the vaccination roll-out for months and especially so during the current outbreak, as more Māori fell victim to Covid.

Health authorities have said it has been difficult to reach Māori living in more rural or isolated areas of the country, while some Māori have said they simply cannot get to a vaccination centre because of work commitments or distance.

In recent weeks, Māori health experts have also explained that there remains a deep mistrust among some Māori for the Crown and Government - and therefore the vaccine it is promoting.

Earlier this week, Henare spoke directly to Māori and brought a sombre tone to the media conference when he said: "I say to the Māori people, Covid-19 is on the doorstep of your houses - do not let it enter.

"The best course of protection still remains for us to vaccinate our people."

