Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Melbourne, Victoria emerge from lockdown - all the rule changes

More than three dozen Victoria Police officers have been stood down and are set to lose their jobs after refusing a Covid-19 vaccination. Video / Sky News Australia

More than three dozen Victoria Police officers have been stood down and are set to lose their jobs after refusing a Covid-19 vaccination. Video / Sky News Australia

Melbourne has erupted with cheers as the world's longest lockdown was officially lifted overnight.

Victoria's sixth coronavirus lockdown was finally lifted at 11.59pm on Thursday after 262 days of harsh Covid-19 measures since the pandemic hit.

The CBD erupted and cheers and applause could be heard echoing through the city as the clock struck midnight, with residents clapping from balconies and shouting "freedom".

"They can hear yelling from surrounding balconies like it was New Years," ABC reporter Amy Gray noted.

I think Southbank #Melbourne says it all!!! Freedom 👌 pic.twitter.com/gZYxIMhNCS — Tim Verrall (@timverrall) October 21, 2021

Daniel Andrews has previously outlined the easing of restrictions for when the state hit its 70 per cent double-vaccination target.

On Wednesday, about 69.3 per cent of Victorians above the age of 16 were fully vaccinated, and 89.2 per cent had received one dose. It reached its 70 per cent vaccination milestone five days earlier than predicted on Thursday morning as well as 90 per cent first dose.

Deputy Premier James Merlino boasted the state was "on track to become one of the most highly vaccinated jurisdictions in the world".

Victorian Opposition leader Michael O'Brien took to social media before the end of lockdown to vent his frustrations over the "petty and useless curfew".

But others were more grateful, wishing residents good luck as a nervous city, still struck by high numbers of Covid, reopens. Others urged each other to be safe — and kind — as businesses and hospitality reopens.

Covid numbers surged on Thursday with 2232 new locally acquired cases with concerns for another spike on Friday.

We’re now in that twilight zone where I can’t leave home and break curfew - because science/COVID - but in 40 minutes I can travel anywhere in all of Melbourne - because science/COVID.



May this stupid, mean, petty and useless curfew never again be inflicted upon us ever again. pic.twitter.com/wY48Lvr2Bz — Michael O'Brien (@michaelobrienmp) October 21, 2021

Despite the numbers, the state has revealed new freedoms for residents. These are the new rules:

Social gatherings

People will be allowed to have 10 visitors to their home each day, including their dependants. Previously, people were not allowed to have anyone over.

Gatherings outside will change from five fully-vaccinated people to 15.

Don’t be a Karen or Ken tomorrow. Melbourne’s been through enough already. — Kon Karapanagiotidis (@Kon__K) October 21, 2021

Travel

The 10km travel limit in metropolitan Melbourne will be scrapped, but travel to regional areas is still barred.

The 9pm to 5am curfew or limit on reasons to leave the home will also be scrapped.

Melbourne CBD right now pic.twitter.com/RSqCb5ej5j — Hayden (@haydenww) October 21, 2021

Retail

General retail will be open for outdoor service, as well as click and collect. Retail was only previously open for click and collect during lockdown.

Victoria Police Special Operation Group are seen during an anti vaccine protest in Melbourne during lockdown in September. Photo / Getty Images

Hairdressers – after being forced to shut when the latest lockdown was enforced – will now be able to open for five fully vaccinated people.

Schools

A staggered return to school will start on Friday. Grades 3 and 4 will resume onsite learning on Tuesdays and Wednesday and grades 5 and 6 on Thursdays and Fridays.

Year 7s will return to classrooms Monday to Friday, Year 8s and 9s on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, Year 10s on Thursday and Friday and Year 11s Monday to Friday.

Hospitality

Venues will start opening for indoor food and drink service but only for a maxim of 20 vaccinated people. Venues were previously only allowed to do takeaway services.

Sport and recreation

Outdoor community sport will be allowed again for training only.

Weddings and funerals

Weddings will be allowed for up to 20 fully vaccinated people or 10 unvaccinated people indoors. Fifty fully-vaccinated or 20 unvaccinated people can attend outdoor weddings subject to density limits.

In locked-down areas, attendees had been limited to five people, including the two being married, the celebrant and two witnesses at weddings.

Premier Daniel Andrews has revealed Victoria's lockdown will be lifted from today after the state reaches the 70 per cent fully vaccinated mark. Photo / Getty Images

Funerals were allowed no more than 10 people, plus those necessary to conduct the funeral. Children under 12 months old had not been counted towards the cap.

80 per cent vaccination

At 80 per cent, Victorians will will be allowed greater freedoms such as statewide travel, indoor dining, school returns and shops opening.

Andrews said the timing of re-openings depended on the pace at which Victorians were getting vaccinated.

­Department of Health projections show the state would be able to jump from 70 to 80 per cent double-dosed in less than a week if ­appointments for second jabs were brought forward.