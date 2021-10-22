Covid 19 Delta outbreak: 104 new community cases - including cases in Northland and South Island

Exclusive footage of inside Auckland City Hospital’s Covid ward. Video / Supplied

There are 104 new Covid community cases today, including more in Northland and the first case in the South Island in 12 months.

They include 91 cases in Auckland, eight in the Waikato, four in Northland and 1 in the Nelson Marlborough region, the Ministry of Health said.

As at 10am, 43 of these cases are linked - including 33 being household contacts - and 61 remain unlinked.

Investigations are continuing into the unlinked cases.

The new South Island case has been detected in Blenheim, with the person - who flew from Rotorua - now isolating.

Northland DHB also confirmed four new cases of Covid -19 in the region. All are related to each other and the two newest cases are children under 12 years of age.

The four cases include the two cases that were confirmed in the region yesterday, just days after the Northland emerged from level 3 lockdown.

Those two cases are contacts of a recently diagnosed case in Auckland and are now isolating near Kaikohe. They are not linked to the Covid-positive women who travelled to the region at the start of the month.

With a third potential case in Whangārei Heads, health officials are urging Northlanders to get tested.

Locations of interest for Northland have been updated on the Ministry of Health website this morning and further locations are expected to be added later today.

Parua Bay Tavern closed yesterday after one staff member self-isolated due to having contact with a confirmed Covid-19 case outside of work. All staff who have been self-isolating have tested negative. Parua Bay Tavern is not a place of interest and will reopen tomorrow.

In response to the active cases in the region, the Hospital Visitor Policy has also been updated for Whangārei, Kaitaia, Dargaville and Bay of Islands Hospitals.

One support person can accompany patients who are receiving end of life care, children, or women who are in labour. Screening is in place at all hospital entrances.

Northland DHB Incident Controller Sarah Hoyle said that having active cases in the region is an important reminder for everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

"It is also important that anyone who has been at a location of interest, or who has cold and flu symptoms, gets a test," she said.

Northland DHB said support has been put in place for the whanau of the four new cases. They have "worked cooperatively" with the Public Health team to identify locations of interest, the DHB said.

Earlier today, the ministry announced a weak positive case that was detected in Blenheim late last night.

So far, initial case interviews have identified a small number of close contacts, who have been contacted and are currently isolating with tests arranged.

Interviews are also being undertaken to determine any locations of interest in, or en route to, Blenheim. People living in the Blenheim township are asked to monitor the Ministry of Health's locations of interest page, which is regularly updated.

The ministry asked Blenheim residents with symptoms – no matter how mild – to please get tested, even if they are vaccinated.

Traffic light system

PM Jacinda Ardern yesterday also revealed New Zealand will move into a new way of managing Covid-19 when District Health Boards have 90 per cent of their eligible populations vaccinated.

The traffic light system will use vaccine certificates to allow complying businesses to continue to operate at all times - and proposes to end nationwide lockdowns, despite the Government retaining the right to use smaller, localised lockdowns.

Some argue freedoms for lockdowned Aucklanders can't come soon enough, while some medical specialists expect intensive care units in the nation's hospitals to be overwhelmed as case numbers go up.

It comes as the number of new Covid cases in the community has hit record highs in each of the last two days and two new cases were confirmed in Northland.

That included 129 new Covid community cases yesterday - 120 of which were in Auckland and nine in Waikato.

Officials said 64 of the cases had already been linked and included 25 household contacts.

However, 65 or just over half remain unlinked as of yesterday morning, with investigations continuing to link them back to existing cases, the Ministry of Health said.

Yesterday's cases also followed on from a then-record daily high of 102 new cases on Thursday.

Prior to Thursday, case numbers had been hopping around earlier in the week between lower and higher numbers, but experts are now tipping numbers to continue to grow.

It meant that as of yesterday, 51 people are in hospital with Covid, including eight in North Shore, 18 in Middlemore, 24 in Auckland and one in Waikato.

Five are in intensive care.

In Auckland, the virus was now widely dispersed, health officials said.

So health teams are focusing testing on areas with higher positive test rates and where the risk of unidentified cases is higher, the ministry said.

One suburb of interest with a high positivity rate of more than 7 per cent is Redvale, on the North Shore.

However, at this stage, no recorded cases in Redvale have been linked to last weekend's well-reported party.

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield earlier this week said case numbers are doubling every 10 to 12 days. He said the key point was how many of those people who caught Covid-19 were vaccinated.

Only 1.7 per cent of people hospitalised in the Delta outbreak have been vaccinated.

Auckland was just 16,000 first doses away from having 90 per cent of its eligible population having received at least one jab, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said yesterday.

The city could move out of its level 3 setting when all of its three DHBs hit a 90 per cent double dose target, forecast to occur by early December on current trends.

However, the hard boundary surrounding the city and preventing Aucklanders from travelling to other parts of the country would remain as long as any of the nation's other DHBs were below 90 per cent double dosed.