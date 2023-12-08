Fiery day in the House as Parliament gets back to business, Cook Strait cost blowout lands with the Finance Minister and how Auckland Council is addressing crime in the city in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / Interislander / AP / Parliament TV / NZHerald

Te Whatu Ora - Health NZ has brought in international experts on cyber security as part of its investigation into the alleged leaking of Covid-19 vaccination data.

Barry Young, 56, has been charged with dishonestly taking health agency data and spreading it online. He has spoken to prominent conspiracy theorists Liz Gunn and Alex Jones about the data.

Young went before the Wellington District Court on Monday, where he was granted bail for Tuesday. Police arrested him on Saturday after getting a complaint from the health agency.

Te Whatu Ora chief executive Margie Apa said: “We have also brought in forensic expertise to help with the investigation and are beginning to better understand the nature of the information involved in this breach.

“The misinformation about vaccines that has been put in the public arena in relation to our data is completely wrong,” she said.

“The person behind those claims [Young] was a data administrator with no clinical knowledge or expertise in vaccines.

“Vaccination is safe and effective, and everyone should keep up to date with their shots to protect themselves, whānau, and their communities.”

Te Whatu Ora has been working with the Office of the Privacy Commissioner throughout the investigation.

Apa said Te Whatu Ora, in consultation with the Privacy Commissioner, would notify people if they were affected by the data breach.

She said they had been trying to remove the information from local and international websites when it appeared. Apa said she appreciated the co-operation from platforms so far.

Police were also investigating. Apa said Te Whatu Ora was co-operating with that.

“We can’t comment any further on the proceedings before the court,” she said.

“Alongside our operational response, we are looking at our processes for data security and making any changes that are needed to further improve the security of information.”

