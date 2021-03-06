Covid 19 coronavirus: Zero community cases, one case in managed isolation

There are no new Covid community cases and one case in managed isolation.

The Ministry of Health is announcing the latest Covid-19 update about 1pm today, as Aucklanders enjoy the first day of level-2 freedom after a week of lockdown - and the rest of New Zealand returns to level 1.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced earlier today that, for the seventh day in a row. there had been no overnight community cases but it was likely there would be more cases in managed isolation.

"It would appear to be contained at the moment - I never want to speak too soon. I've learned from experience never to say it's all over before it is actually all over but at this point it's looking pretty good," Hipkins told Newstalk ZB's Francesca Rudkin.

Hipkins said the Government was reviewing whether some of the public advice was too complicated, after claims from some people they had received mixed messages about whether they should be self-isolating.

In one case, a woman went to work at KFC, saying she had been told she did not have to isolate - and later tested positive for Covid. The woman's actions raised the ire of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

"It is a constant learning exercise and we will now have the opportunity to sort of do a bit of a debrief and say okay what did we do well [and] if we had to do this again what would we do differently?" Hipkins told Newstalk ZB.

Meanwhile, excited Aucklanders have burst their bubbles this morning with coffee catch-ups, brunches and trips out of the city after a week cooped up under tough Covid-19 restrictions.

And life is returning to normal across the rest of the nation as level 2 restrictions give way to the freedom of level 1 life.

No more than 100 people are allowed at sports events, church services and social gatherings, including weddings, birthdays, funerals and tangihanga.

Businesses can open, but they legally must follow public health rules. These include physical distancing and record keeping.

Everyone — workers, contractors and customers — with cold, flu or Covid-19 symptoms should also stay home, health officials say.

And experts are reminding Aucklanders they should take their alert level precautions with them and be extra cautious if they leave the city today.